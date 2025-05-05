Why did Julien Baker cancel her tour? Boygenius singer issues statement on halting tour with TORRES

Julien Baker and TORRES announced on May 4 that they cancelling their joint tour dates. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the country music duo wrote in a note posted separately on their accounts:
"Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health. Therefore, the Julien Baker & TORRES 'Send A Prayer My Way' Tour has been canceled."
TORRES and Boygenius member Julien first announced their joint 'Send A Prayer My Way' tour in February. Their album came out on April 18 and made it to the Top 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales rankings on May 3. The Send A Prayer My Way tour officially kicked off on April 23 in Richmond, Virginia.
The country duo has made it through some of their shows on their Spring tour dates. However, Sunday's announcement was made hours before Julien and TORRES were to perform at San Antonio's Stable Hall in Texas.
Referring to the canceled dates, Julien and TORRES wrote in their Instagram post:
"This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding."
They added:
"Refunds and ticketing information will be provided by the original point of purchase."
Neither elaborated on the details pertaining to Julien's health concern. The musicians concluded the message by thanking fans for their consistent "support and compassion".
Julien Baker and TORRES previously canceled some of their joint shows
Before their album release in April, Julien Baker and TORRES had been on some promotional gigs. On March 25, the duo canceled a speaking engagement at Ohio University's 2025 Music Industry Summit and a performance at Knoxville, Tennessee's annual Big Ears Festival scheduled for March 27.
Julien and TORRES cited one of them suffering a "concussion" over the weekend, which required a few weeks of rest and recovery. The artists did not clarify which of them underwent the health emergency.
They reassured ticket holders about refunds and apologized for the "unfortunate cancellation".
The duo was also set to headline the Mission Creek Festival at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. The festival began on April 3 and ended on April 5.
Taking to Instagram, Mission Creek announced on March 25:
"Due to an unforeseen medical situation, we are incredibly sad to share that Julien Baker & TORRES have to cancel their tour date in Iowa City next week, and will not be appearing at Mission Creek Festival 2025."
Mission Creek said at the time they were working swiftly to arrange another "exciting artist" to fill the country duo's slot. The event organizers ultimately had former Sonic Youth guitarist Kim Gordon and her band headline the festival.
On TORRES and Julien Baker's joint website for tour dates, the next slots are scheduled for June, August, and September. However, the duo has not yet confirmed if they will proceed with these shows.