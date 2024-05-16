“The internal stitches that still kind of itch”— Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares post-cosmetic surgery recovery update

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently uploaded a video on TikTok where she opened up about her cosmetic surgery and gave an update to her followers about her recovery journey. In the video posted on May 15, 2024, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was seen applying makeup as she shot a Get Ready With Me video, and stated how she has to be very careful while working around her nose, as she got a “nose job.”

Stating how her internal stitches still “itch,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard said:

“One of the things I’m dealing with is like, the internal stitches that still kind of itch, and let me just tell ya — this is gross, this is TMI — the boogers are insane! These are huge!”

In her video, she also stated that she was very cautious while getting her cosmetic surgery done, and she did a lot of research about the same on TikTok. Gypsy Rose Blanchard stated that she was later “surprised to learn that it takes a full year for recovery” and the final result of the surgery also shows up only after the part is fully healed.

Gypsy was convicted on the charges of second-degree murder of her mother and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, after spending eight years, she was released from jail in December 2023. Since her release, she has actively recorded videos of herself and shared her life with the masses on social media.

“I didn’t feel like it was a feminine nose”— More details explored as Gypsy Rose Blanchard talked about her cosmetic surgery

As Gypsy Rose opened up about her nose surgery, she talked about how she was always teased as she thought that it was not a “feminine nose.” Speaking about her insecurity, she also inserted a before picture of herself which shows her transformation. She said:

“I didn’t feel like it was a feminine nose. God knows I got teased about it,” Blanchard said of her “insecurity.”

Furthermore, this is not the first time that Gypsy Rose Blanchard surprised the masses with her changed looks, as she previously underwent a hair transformation which changed her looks massively. Other than this, The Tab also mentioned that she had a new set of veneers fit, which also contributed to the changed appearance.

She also spoke about the same to People Magazine a few days back and stated:

“I felt like, you know, going into prison, growing my hair out, that was me evolving into my own back then, but then coming out of prison was another evolving moment for me. So I think that right now I’m very comfortable in the way I look, and I’m proud and I have confidence now.”

The Tab also mentioned that Gypsy Rose Blanchard has spent close to $20,000 for her glow-up, as her veneers cost her close to $1,500 per tooth, whereas her hair transformation also cost her $350. Moreover, the publication also stated that Gypsy spent close to $5,000 for the recent nose surgery.

However, Gypsy claimed in a follow-up video that she would now not want to change anything and stated that she does not have more plans to get any surgery done in the near future. She said:

“So I’ve been asked this before, if I wanted to get more plastic surgery done, and I honestly don’t. I am very happy with everything else that’s on my body — I’m happy with my figure. I have a very womanly figure. I have curves, I have bo*bs. I’m very proud of those. I would not change anything about myself — anything else about myself other than the nose job that I had, and I’m done.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released from prison in December 2023, recently announced her e-book, Released: Conversations on The Eve of Freedom, and also appeared on an episode of The View. She also filmed a series on her life, called Gypsy-Rose: life After Lock Up which is all set to release in June 2024.