Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season 4 gets official trailer & release date

Hulu has released the official trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 4. During Disney's Upfront presentation to advertisers on May 14, Hulu not only revealed the show's premiere date but also posted the trailer on its YouTube channel.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will be released on August 27, 2024. This season will follow the amateur detective trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they continue their investigation into the death of a character from last season. The setting also expands to Los Angeles as the three navigate a business deal in Hollywood.

The star-studded comedy crime series will feature a long list of guest stars, including Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Eugene Levy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

New Only Murders in the Building season 4 teaser shows the trio in Hollywood

The first teaser trailer for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season 4 shows Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) continuing their investigation into the murder of Sazz (Jane Lynch).

They wonder if the killer's true target was Charles and the motive behind their act. The trailer shows Mabel receiving an email from a Hollywood studio expressing their desire to adapt the trio's podcast into a film. Soon, they catch a flight to Los Angeles.

A montage of clips depicts quick shots of a police raid, Mabel looking for clues with a magnifying glass, and a pig running in what looks like a hotel lobby. One scene showcases the three riding a car as Charles waves at strangers on the street, expecting to get recognized.

The first poster for Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Image via X/@OnlyMurdersHulu)

The final scene of the teaser trailer shows the three characters in what looks like a meeting with a group of Hollywood executives headed by Molly Shannon's character. As they are handed a contract to sign, Charles attempts to pass a note across the table to her. The note has the number four written on it, and Charles suggests:

"Four hundred... Four thousand... million?"

The trailer ends with Oliver suggesting "Five."

The synopsis for Only Murders in the Building season 4, as per Hulu, reads as follows:

"In Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of Season 3 surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast."

"As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents."

The cast of Only Murders in the Building season 4

Jane Lynch will return as Sazz in Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Image via Getty/Elyse Jankowski)

In addition to the three main actors, Gomez, Martin, and Short, the show's upcoming season features a large cast of well-known faces. As featured in the trailer, Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep is set to return as Loretta, Oliver’s love interest.

Other cast members include Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind and Jane Lynch.

Executive-produced by Dan Fogelman, the comedy series will release its episodes on a weekly basis on Hulu. The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are currently available to stream on Hulu.