"KURT DEFINITELY WOULD’VE LOVED THIS!!!!" — Fans erupt as Kim Gordon joins Nirvana for memorable FireAid set

Kim Gordon made headlines after joining Nirvana at the FireAid LA Benefit Concert on January 30, 2025. The event raised funds for wildfire victims in Los Angeles. Nirvana members Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear performed, with Grohl’s daughter Violet singing All Apologies, originally released in 1993.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Joan Jett and St. Vincent also appeared for the reunion along with Kim Gordon and Nirvana. Gordon was spotted singing another popular track of the group, School, followed by All Apologies. St. Vincent started the show with his version of the song Breed and Jett also performed on the single, Territorial Pissings.

On the other hand, netizens took to the social media platform X to share their reactions to Nirvana and Kim Gordon’s appearance on stage. A user praised the way everyone came together to help the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires and wrote:

“SURPRISE NIRVANA REUNION? WITH ST VINCENT?? THEN KIM GORDON OF SONIC YOUTH?! EVEN JOAN JETT “FRONTING” NIRVANA?? NOW VIOLET GROHL AND KIM GORDON WITH PAT AND KRIST AND DAVE AKA NIRVANA?!?!?? FOR A FANTASTIC CAUSE?!? #FIREAIDLA 🤯🤯🤯 KURT DEFINITELY WOULD’VE LOVED THIS!!!!”

Expand Tweet

Notably, the response referred to the late Kurt Cobain, who was the founding member of Nirvana. Similar comments continued, with a user appreciating how the band was “fronted” by many women and that Kurt would have wanted the same.

“Nirvana fronted by a variety of bada*s women is the way Kurt would have wanted it!”, an X reaction reads.

“The fact that we basically got a Nirvana reunion and Kurt’s the only one missing…”, another netizen wrote on X.

“There a lot young people who wear Nirvana T-shirts and don’t know what is happening on their screen right now”, a user reaction mentioned.

Netizens continued praising the presence of so many artists together on stage.

“Still can’t believe there was a Nirvana reunion. Breathtaking”, an X user wrote.

“Never in a million years thought we’d see a Nirvana reunion headed by St Vincent and Kim Gordon, WOW!”, a netizen commented.

“The best thing that happened this year so far was the Nirvana reunion at fire aid”, another user reacted.

Kim Gordon had previously performed with Nirvana on another occasion

As per a 2019 Rolling Stone report, Nirvana had once invited Kim Gordon to perform on their song Aneurysm at the Brooklyn-based Barclays Center. The performance happened at the time when the group was supposed to enter the Hall of Fame in 2014.

St. Vincent and Joan Jett were also present at the same place and while speaking to Rolling Stone, Dave Grohl recalled the trio’s performances by saying:

“Joan Jettm who formed the Runaways, changed rock & roll for women. Kim Gordon, from Sonic Youth, was this beacon of light in the predominantly macho, male underground punk rock scene. St. Vincent is a wicked musician that’s pushing boundaries now.”

Back in March last year, Kim Gordon also spoke to Rolling Stone a month before Kurt Cobain’s 30th death anniversary. Gordon said that Kurt passed away the same year when her daughter was born. She further stated:

“I still have very vivid images of him laughing, smiling, and goofing around backstage. And doing these amazing shows, throwing himself into his drum kit. Really just going for it in a way I’d never seen anyone quite do.”

Kim has not announced any new album for now. Her last major release was The Collective, which came out in March 2024 and reached on top of the charts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback