"It's like he's scared to rap now" — Internet reacts to André 3000 dropping new album after carrying a piano on his back at Met Gala 2025

André 3000 made headlines at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet on May 5, 2025, by sporting a baby grand piano on his back as part of his outfit—while simultaneously dropping his new album, 7 piano sketches.
The American rapper and songwriter's latest project follows his 2023 album, New Blue Sun. While his previous album was flute-based, 7 piano sketches features improvisational solo piano pieces accompanied by voice-note introductions with each number. The album's cover art also features an illustration of André 3000's Met Gala outfit.
Netizens quickly took to X to comment on André 3000's Met Gala outfit and his strategy to release his album on the same day. One X user commented on his previous and current drops being instrumental projects and tweeted:
"It's like he's scared to rap now and would rather troll to subvert everybody's expectations."
"We got a flute album and now a PIANO ALBUM?!!" an X user commented.
"Why isn't he dropping a rap album? He literally has made the best verse in the 2020s on Life Of The Party. It makes no sense lol," another X user mentioned.
"I see in the comments it’s no rapping lol so I’m probably not gonna listen," an internet user stated.
"Doing anything but making a rap album huh," another internet user said.
Additionally, the rapper's fans speculated that he was trying to troll them by releasing instrumental albums instead of rap.
"Bro trolling us so hard," an X user tweeted.
"Bro wtf is this man. He trolling at this point," a netizen expressed.
"This nigga is absolutely trolling hip hop heads at this point😂," another netizen remarked.
More details about André 3000's latest album 7 piano sketches
In addition to the giant piano on his back, André 3000 sported a custom ensemble by Burberry designer Daniel Lee, who collaborated with stylist Law Roach to put the look together. As reported by Variety on May 5, 2025, the workwear-inspired jumpsuit was created by Burberry and André's 2008 label, Benjamin Bixby.
Commenting about his newly released album, 7 piano sketches, the rapper stated via a press release that he originally titled the project "The Best Worst Rap Album in History," adding:
"It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.”
As reported by AllHipHop on May 5, 2025, the process of curating 7 piano sketches began nearly 10 years ago when André 3000 was staying with his son in a house in Texas that had only a piano, beds, and TV screens. At that point, the rapper felt compelled to compose more music and share it in spring, as it is the time of the year that “promises that life, creativity and possibility are ever-renewing.”
In other news, 2025 has proven to be a progressive year for André 300. He will receive an Honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music on May 10, 2025. Additionally, on November 8, 2025, the rapper and Big Boi will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.