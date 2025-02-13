“RNR hall of fame is for W*NKERS” — Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher makes stance clear on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in his recent tweet on X, calling it an institution for "w*nkers." The Manchester-based band was recently named among the 2025 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with New Order, Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Outkast, Maná, and the late Joe Cocker.
On February 12, X user @OasisMania posted about Oasis' nomination, along with the link through which fans could cast their vote. The tweet caught the attention of Liam Gallagher, who commented:
"RNR hall of fame is for W*NKERS."
Gallagher's comment has attracted much traction on the social media platform, amassing over 17k views within just a few hours. At present, it has over 800 likes and close to 100 reposts.
The 52-year-old didn't hold back when a fan asked what he would do if Oasis won the honor. Gallagher quipped in reply:
"Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER."
Liam Gallagher co-founded Oasis in 1991 alongside Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll. His elder brother, Noel Gallagher, joined the band a few months later.
Liam Gallagher has criticized the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame many times in the past
Liam Gallagher has taken digs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame many times in the past. According to a February 13 report by Billboard, the Oasis frontman hurled expletives last year when Oasis was nominated for the same honor. In a February 2024 tweet, he wrote,
“F*** the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of B*MBACL**TS LG.”
As per Billboard, Gallagher also implored fans not to "waste [their] time" voting, and he described the entire process as "a load of b*ll*x."
Furthermore, in a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, Liam Gallagher doubled down on his criticisms, saying:
“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and f*** off. It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board.”
Although Oasis was a strong contender last year, it didn't win the honor. Last year's inductees included Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest.
However, the chances of Oasis getting inducted have heightened this year, following the announcement of their highly anticipated reunion tour.
"Get off my case"- When Liam Gallagher responded to an X user who asked about Ticketmaster canceling tickets to the Oasis Live '25 Tour
Liam Gallagher recently found himself at the center of controversy, after reacting to a fan when they asked about Ticketmaster's sudden decision to cancel several resold tickets for the Oasis Live '25 Tour.
On Monday, February 10, Billboard reported that several fans' tickets were getting canceled, with Ticketmaster getting in touch with them to discuss a refund. According to the ticketing platform's website, “it [was] identified that bots were used to make this purchase,” which meant they “violate the tour’s terms and conditions.”
Several fans voiced their concerns on social media. Among them, a user named Karen Kelly reached out to Liam Gallagher on X, writing,
“Liam what do you think of the ticket situation? Thinking fans are bots and getting their money returned?”
The Oasis frontman then replied:
“I don’t make the rules. We’re trying to do the right thing. It is what it is, I’m the singer. Get off my case.”
This reply caused a significant backlash, with several fans criticizing the 52-year-old for his seemingly unempathetic take on the situation.
Dates and venues for the band's 2025 tour
Scheduled to begin on July 4, 2025, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the tour will see brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher performing together for the first time in over a decade. Here is the complete schedule of the tour:
- Fri, 4 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- Sat, 5 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- Fri, 11 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Sat, 12 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Wed, 16 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Sat, 19 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Sun, 20 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Fri, 25 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London
- Sat, 26 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London
- Wed, 30 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London
- Sat, 2 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London
- Sun, 3 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London
- Fri, 8 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- Sat, 9 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- Tue, 12 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- Sat, 16 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin
- Sun, 17 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin
- Sun, 24 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto
- Mon, 25 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto
- Thu, 28 Aug – Soldier Field, Chicago
- Sun, 31 Aug – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- Mon, 1 Sep – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
- Sat, 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
- Sun, 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
- Fri, 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City
- Sat, 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City
- Sat, 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London
- Sun, 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London
- Tue, 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul
- Sat, 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo
- Sun, 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo
- Fri, 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Sat, 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Tue, 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Sat, 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Sun, 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Sat, 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires
- Sun, 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires
- Wed, 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago
- Sat, 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo
- Sun, 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo
Although most shows have been sold out, the remaining tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.