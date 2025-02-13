“RNR hall of fame is for W*NKERS” — Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher makes stance clear on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in his recent tweet on X, calling it an institution for "w*nkers." The Manchester-based band was recently named among the 2025 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with New Order, Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, Bad Company, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Outkast, Maná, and the late Joe Cocker.

On February 12, X user @OasisMania posted about Oasis' nomination, along with the link through which fans could cast their vote. The tweet caught the attention of Liam Gallagher, who commented:

"RNR hall of fame is for W*NKERS."

Gallagher's comment has attracted much traction on the social media platform, amassing over 17k views within just a few hours. At present, it has over 800 likes and close to 100 reposts.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

The 52-year-old didn't hold back when a fan asked what he would do if Oasis won the honor. Gallagher quipped in reply:

"Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER."

Expand Tweet

Liam Gallagher co-founded Oasis in 1991 alongside Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll. His elder brother, Noel Gallagher, joined the band a few months later.

Liam Gallagher has criticized the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame many times in the past

Liam Gallagher Performs At The O2 Arena (Image via Getty)

Liam Gallagher has taken digs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame many times in the past. According to a February 13 report by Billboard, the Oasis frontman hurled expletives last year when Oasis was nominated for the same honor. In a February 2024 tweet, he wrote,

“F*** the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of B*MBACL**TS LG.”

As per Billboard, Gallagher also implored fans not to "waste [their] time" voting, and he described the entire process as "a load of b*ll*x."

Furthermore, in a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times, Liam Gallagher doubled down on his criticisms, saying:

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and f*** off. It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board.”

Although Oasis was a strong contender last year, it didn't win the honor. Last year's inductees included Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest.

However, the chances of Oasis getting inducted have heightened this year, following the announcement of their highly anticipated reunion tour.

"Get off my case"- When Liam Gallagher responded to an X user who asked about Ticketmaster canceling tickets to the Oasis Live '25 Tour

Photo of Liam GALLAGHER and Noel GALLAGHER and OASIS (Image via Getty)

Liam Gallagher recently found himself at the center of controversy, after reacting to a fan when they asked about Ticketmaster's sudden decision to cancel several resold tickets for the Oasis Live '25 Tour.

On Monday, February 10, Billboard reported that several fans' tickets were getting canceled, with Ticketmaster getting in touch with them to discuss a refund. According to the ticketing platform's website, “it [was] identified that bots were used to make this purchase,” which meant they “violate the tour’s terms and conditions.”

Several fans voiced their concerns on social media. Among them, a user named Karen Kelly reached out to Liam Gallagher on X, writing,

“Liam what do you think of the ticket situation? Thinking fans are bots and getting their money returned?”

The Oasis frontman then replied:

“I don’t make the rules. We’re trying to do the right thing. It is what it is, I’m the singer. Get off my case.”

This reply caused a significant backlash, with several fans criticizing the 52-year-old for his seemingly unempathetic take on the situation.

Dates and venues for the band's 2025 tour

Scheduled to begin on July 4, 2025, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the tour will see brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher performing together for the first time in over a decade. Here is the complete schedule of the tour:

Fri, 4 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Sat, 5 Jul – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Fri, 11 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester

Sat, 12 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester

Wed, 16 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester

Sat, 19 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester

Sun, 20 Jul – Heaton Park, Manchester

Fri, 25 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London

Sat, 26 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London

Wed, 30 Jul – Wembley Stadium, London

Sat, 2 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London

Sun, 3 Aug – Wembley Stadium, London

Fri, 8 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Sat, 9 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Tue, 12 Aug – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Sat, 16 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin

Sun, 17 Aug – Croke Park, Dublin

Sun, 24 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto

Mon, 25 Aug – Rogers Stadium, Toronto

Thu, 28 Aug – Soldier Field, Chicago

Sun, 31 Aug – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Mon, 1 Sep – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Sat, 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Sun, 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Fri, 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City

Sat, 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City

Sat, 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London

Sun, 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London

Tue, 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul

Sat, 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo

Sun, 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo

Fri, 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat, 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tue, 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sat, 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sun, 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Sat, 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires

Sun, 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires

Wed, 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago

Sat, 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo

Sun, 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo

Although most shows have been sold out, the remaining tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback