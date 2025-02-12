"I just switched it off" — Noel Gallagher criticizes Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, calls it "absolute nonsense"

Noel Gallagher recently shared his opinion on Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show this past Sunday. The singer appeared for an interview with TalkSPORT on Tuesday, February 11, where he was questioned about his favorite performance thus far in the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Gallagher responded by saying that he does not watch the show, as it mostly features artists that he doesn't like. Speaking about Kendrick Lamar's February 9 performance, he mentioned:

"I had to switch it off. It was absolute nonsense. I didn't watch it all, I just switched it off. There was like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes."

Further during the conversation, Noel dismissed the concept of music being mixed with sports. He elaborated and said:

"Americans are taking over our sport, they're taking over the Premier League, they'll take over the Champions League, trust me, 20 years from now it will all be nonsense."

While Lamar has not shared any response to Gallagher till now, the former's show at the Super Bowl has already made headlines with a record 133.5 million viewers, leading to more viewership for the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, as per a report by Billboard on February 11.

Meanwhile, actor Samuel L. Jackson appeared multiple times between Kendrick Lamar's performance, introducing the rapper. Lamar was also joined by SZA, and the show later grabbed attention when former tennis star Serena Williams made an appearance.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance creates new records

As aforementioned, Lamar's Halftime Show made a viewership record of being watched by 133.5 million people. According to Billboard, Roc Nation, and Apple Music, as well as confirmed by the NFL on February 11, it has already emerged as the most-watched Halftime Show performance of all time.

The current viewership numbers for Kendrick Lamar's show reportedly broke the records made by other popular personalities such as the late Michael Jackson and Usher, who headlined the Super Bowl in 2024.

While Lamar performed several of his tracks, the most popular among them was Not Like Us, which has won him five Grammy Awards this year. A February 10 report by Forbes magazine stated that Lamar was also trending on iTunes with multiple bestselling tracks a day after Super Bowl LXI.

Kendrick Lamar was able to grab four of the top ten spots on the list of bestselling songs around the United States on iTunes. The track that got the top spot among the four was Not Like Us, followed by Luther, Squabble Up, and TV Off.

On the same list, Lamar was also trending between the 11th and 20th positions, with singles such as All the Stars, Humble, and Peekaboo. Meanwhile, DNA and Euphoria claimed their spots among the top 40 in the list, as a majority of these tracks were performed by Lamar during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Not Like Us has also continued to create new streaming records following the performance, as its numbers have increased by 430% on Spotify, as per Variety on February 10. Meanwhile, the rest of Lamar's popular tracks have also witnessed a similar surge.

