From Cypress Hill to DJ Hollywood: Chuck D shortlists 10 names that should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Chuck D of Public Enemy fame expressed his thoughts on which musical acts deserve induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a post on X. This discussion was sparked by Cypress Hill's B-Real, who asked his followers to name the artists they would induct without hesitation.

Chuck D’s list includes a range of artists from the genres of hip-hop and rock, showcasing their broad musical tastes and his deep respect for pioneers in the music industry.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of nominees for the 2024 induction, which includes a mix of first-time candidates and previous nominees across various music genres.

Some of the notable artists on the list are Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade, and A Tribe Called Quest.

10 artists recommended by Chuck D for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Chuck D's list celebrates hip-hop legends and, at the same time, acknowledges influential artists from other music genres, and each name on his list represents a major contribution to the cultural and musical landscape.

Cypress Hill: Known for being one of the first Latin-American hip-hop groups to achieve mainstream success, their sound is a staple in West Coast hip-hop. De La Soul: Pioneers of alternative hip-hop, they are known for their eclectic sampling and quirky lyrics. Ice-T: One of gangsta rap’s creators, Ice-T is also noted for his role in the metal band Body Count, which bridged rock and hip hop. KRS-One: A key figure in the development of conscious hip-hop, KRS-One is respected for his influential tracks and role in advancing the genre. Eric B. & Rakim: This duo is acclaimed for Rakim's complex lyricism and Eric B.’s innovative turntable skills, which have left a lasting impact on hip hop. Salt-N-Pepa: Among the first all-female rap groups, they broke barriers with their bold lyrics and assertive presence in a male-dominated industry. Queen Latifah: Not only a hip-hop icon but also a successful actress, she has been a role model for empowerment through her music and film roles. DJ Hollywood: A foundational figure in the development of hip-hop, known for popularizing many aspects of hip-hop DJing and MCing. Deep Purple: A hard rock band whose heavy metal sounds influenced generations of musicians. Iron Maiden: Known for their complex compositions and thematic elements in their music, Iron Maiden are legends in heavy metal.

Chuck D shares his view on rap battles and historical performances

Chuck D reminisced about the impactful experiences from his own career and the current state of the rap industry on X, speaking of the potential for modern rap artists to harness their influence for greater causes.

"When I turned 30, I was old in RAP. Same with 40, 50, 60.. now with all going on in the world, 40-year-olds asking me about 3 millionaire great rappers beefing small sht has ROCK music making my genre appear like f**kin romper room sht in 2024," Chuck D expressed, showing his disappointment in the trivial disputes among influential rappers.

Furthering his reflection on past competitions, Chuck D shared:

"Iron sharpens iron live... I remember playing a concert with @bigdaddykane and his show smashing ours. A remember another year we got the best of him and everyone on stage. It’s what made us all great in our zones and we laugh about it today. Nobody was winning every city 100% of the time. The rap performances were serious on stage head to head."

He spoke about his memories of the rivalries that characterized the golden era of hip-hop, which had already set a standard for performance and mutual respect among artists. He also stressed the shift in how rivalries are handled by newer generations, saying:

"These last 3 generations they all duck each other, and their fans have no idea. They experiencing laptop battles. All 3 great MCs should Play all them unruly campuses, battle and play in the same venue challenging what’s going on in Gaza. Since I consider them the voices of this time. Then we will see ‘the Real Rap Beef of words’."

With the call to action, Chuck D suggests a move back to live, meaningful engagements that can influence social change, contrasting sharply with the more isolated and less impactful digital interactions of today's artists.