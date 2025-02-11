“You are the future a truth speaker” - Fans react to Russ announcing upcoming album ‘W!LD’

Russ will reportedly be releasing a brand new album later this year, titled W!LD, which will officially follow up on 2023's Santiago.

The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today to announce the upcoming project, after a string of tweets earlier in the week that seemingly teased the new album.

The rapper's tweet confirms the official title for his upcoming album, suggesting that W!LD will be released soon after he completes the mixing for the "last couple of songs".

"Can't wait to share this new part of the journey," Russ tweeted.

Several fans took to the comment section of his tweet to share their reactions to receiving a full-fledged album that follows up on Santiago. One individual was seen praising the rapper for his commitment to his artistry, stating:

"You are the influence, you are the future. A truth speaker."

More reactions followed from fans sharing praise for the rapper's decision to release his sixth studio album this year.

"Beyond pumped for this one my dude. Thank you truly," a fan stated.

"Can’t wait to hear it, Russ. Love following your journey through your music. Inspiring," said another.

"It’s either gonna be some Russ that I’m bumpin' or some Russ that my daughter is singing to, either way, we will be there," a fan excitedly stated.

"He crashin' out on someone, it’s overdue…W!LD," a fan suggested.

Several fans were seen revisiting the release of his fifth studio album, Santiago, sharing their excitement for the rapper's upcoming album.

"Santiago was greatness, still going strong in my rotation. W!LD a post-Santiago album, I’m here for it," a fan claimed.

"Super cool news. Santiago was fantastic, I remember your top show in Buenos Aires Russ. Unforgettable moment! Is there an official release date? Month?," another stated.

The official cover art for 2023's 'Santiago' album (Image via X/@russdiemon)

A few individuals were seen questioning the rapper on what could be expected from his upcoming LP and the potential album rollout.

"I'm so gassed for you bro!! What's been the inspiration behind this album?," a fan asked.

"Will there be an autographed CD or Vinyl release like you did for Santiago??," another questioned.

"Any chance of getting some Vlogs documenting the journey in the studio? Love seeing what makes an artist's mind tick," another fan asked.

Russ explains the importance of therapy in an exclusive interview with Men's Health

Last month, the 32-year-old rapper sat down for an exclusive interview with Men's Health magazine to discuss the importance of mental health and the impact of therapy on his relationships.

The Santiago rapper was seen discussing the couple's therapy since he didn't want to "lose [his] relationship," stating:

"It opened the door to me being receptive to therapy, talking with someone, looking at myself, being honest with myself, and having the humility to be wrong. In a beautiful, romantic way, love was my introduction to therapy and inner work."

Russ explains seeking professional help from Dr. Nicole LePera, who connected him with someone whose primary occupation is "talking to successful men," explaining:

"I reached out to Dr. Nicole LePera who's just so great and smart. She connected me with someone whose focal point is talking to successful men. That was always a concern of mine: that my therapist wouldn't understand what I was going through when it came to fame. It’s been really helpful to have someone who understands. He’s such a great fit."

The rapper went on to explain how his 2023 album Santiago was created out of his "therapy exercises," citing that he treats music as an audio journal instead of actual therapy.

"I would always write a song. A lot of the music from the past two years, especially on my album Santiago, was created from therapy exercises," he stated.

Alongside the release of his upcoming sixth studio album, Russ also recently tweeted his intention to go on tour later this year.

