"Borderline lazy": Ex-Cowboys coach raises red flags about rookie RB Jaydon Blue

The Dallas Cowboys might face a challenge with Jaydon Blue, one of their rookies for the 2025 NFL season. The NFC East franchise had a busy draft, but they went against what their fans thought would be in the best interest of the franchise, opting to pass up on North Carolina Tar Heels' running back Omarion Hampton with the No. 12 overall pick and picking Alabama guard Tyler Booker with that selection. Blue was selected with the 149th overall pick in the fifth round, a decision that raised some eyebrows within the fanbase. The Texas Longhorns product is apparently a source of concern for the Cowboys, as former assistant Glenn Smith made a head-scratching admission about Blue's work ethic during Thursday's episode of the &quot;Locked On Cowboys&quot; show. &quot;I'm already hearing some rumblings out of the building about the running back that they've drafted and him being kind of just borderline lazy, not in the building doing his offseason workouts,&quot; Smith said. During three seasons with the Longhorns, Jaydon Blue played 38 games and recorded 214 carries for 1,161 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He wasn't considered among the top of his position coming into this year's draft, but the Cowboys' decision-makers felt he could be the leader of their running game.The team also brought Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams in free agency to have veteran presences in the running back room. If Smith's words are true, this isn't the desired start for Blue's tenure.Jaydon Blue responds to &quot;fake article&quot; slamming his work ethicJaydon Blue isn't having any of the comments his work ethic has been subjected to in recent hours. Ahead of training camp, which will take place in Oxnard, California, the rookie running back took to social media to respond to Glenn Smith's claims.Blue shared an Instagram story (via Brandon Loree on X) on Friday to blast Smith's remarks.&quot;Lmao taking time out yo day to make fake article about me for attention,&quot; Blue wrote, along with a laughing face emoji.Ever since the best days of Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys have been unable to find a reliable running back. They had the chance to sign Derrick Henry when he left the Tennessee Titans and &quot;King Henry&quot; was interested in joining the &quot;Lone Star,&quot; but Dallas never called. Jaydon Blue is an intriguing project, but his tenure might be off to a rough start.