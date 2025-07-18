  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Borderline lazy": Ex-Cowboys coach raises red flags about rookie RB Jaydon Blue

"Borderline lazy": Ex-Cowboys coach raises red flags about rookie RB Jaydon Blue

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 18, 2025 21:47 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
"Borderline lazy": Ex-Cowboys coach raises red flags about rookie RB Jaydon Blue (image credit: IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys might face a challenge with Jaydon Blue, one of their rookies for the 2025 NFL season. The NFC East franchise had a busy draft, but they went against what their fans thought would be in the best interest of the franchise, opting to pass up on North Carolina Tar Heels' running back Omarion Hampton with the No. 12 overall pick and picking Alabama guard Tyler Booker with that selection.

Ad

Blue was selected with the 149th overall pick in the fifth round, a decision that raised some eyebrows within the fanbase. The Texas Longhorns product is apparently a source of concern for the Cowboys, as former assistant Glenn Smith made a head-scratching admission about Blue's work ethic during Thursday's episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" show.

"I'm already hearing some rumblings out of the building about the running back that they've drafted and him being kind of just borderline lazy, not in the building doing his offseason workouts," Smith said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

During three seasons with the Longhorns, Jaydon Blue played 38 games and recorded 214 carries for 1,161 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He wasn't considered among the top of his position coming into this year's draft, but the Cowboys' decision-makers felt he could be the leader of their running game.

The team also brought Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams in free agency to have veteran presences in the running back room. If Smith's words are true, this isn't the desired start for Blue's tenure.

Ad

Jaydon Blue responds to "fake article" slamming his work ethic

Jaydon Blue isn't having any of the comments his work ethic has been subjected to in recent hours. Ahead of training camp, which will take place in Oxnard, California, the rookie running back took to social media to respond to Glenn Smith's claims.

Blue shared an Instagram story (via Brandon Loree on X) on Friday to blast Smith's remarks.

Ad
"Lmao taking time out yo day to make fake article about me for attention," Blue wrote, along with a laughing face emoji.
Ad

Ever since the best days of Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys have been unable to find a reliable running back. They had the chance to sign Derrick Henry when he left the Tennessee Titans and "King Henry" was interested in joining the "Lone Star," but Dallas never called.

Jaydon Blue is an intriguing project, but his tenure might be off to a rough start.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications