Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo gives birth to their first child Colette Annalise McCaffrey 3 months after guessing baby to be boy

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and his wife, model and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo, have embarked on their biggest adventure yet, parenthood. The couple announced their newborn daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, with a series of candid family photos uploaded on Instagram on Sunday.

Ad

"Colette Annalise McCaffrey," both parents captioned in Instagram posts, sharing their daughter's full name.

McCaffrey and Culpo gave fans a look at their first moments as parents. The couple is holding their daughter in the photos.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Olivia Culpo didn’t officially reveal her baby’s gender before giving birth.

She shared a TikTok in March 2025 using old wives’ tales to predict the gender. Symptoms like morning sickness, acne, and carrying high pointed to a girl. But her intuition kept leaning toward boy, and she ultimately sided with that guess.

However, it is GIRL!

Culpo kept much about her pregnancy under wraps until the announcement of the baby's birth. During the last few months, however, Culpo will occasionally post milestones and complications.

Ad

The former Miss Universe suffered from a subchorionic hematoma early on in her pregnancy, which can lead to heavy bleeding and necessitates close monitoring.

Looking back, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced their pregnancy in March 2025, sharing the news via Instagram with a black-and-white maternity shoot captioned:

“Next chapter, motherhood 💖”

On March 10, 2025, Culpo’s IG post revealed she was already six months pregnant.

Ad

The announcement came nine months after their wedding in Rhode Island (June 2024).

Ad

Culpo had previously opened up about her fertility concerns due to endometriosis, which made the news especially meaningful.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo also posted about her hospital packing list before due date

On Friday, Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo posted a TikTok video just days before giving birth, showing off two massive suitcases packed to the brim.

Ad

Her bag had cozy items like a twin comforter, lots of pillows, sleep masks, fans, flameless candles, and even a framed photo of her dog to feel at home.

She brought two postpartum care kits, one for a C-section and one for vaginal birth along with essentials like a nursing bra, nipple butter, a breast pump, lactation drink mix, and a big water bottle.

For electronics, she packed a professional camera, camcorder, headphones, chargers, an extension cord, and a tripod to record the birth.

She also packed six outfits, slippers, slides, and shower shoes. For the baby, she included swaddles, a sound machine, a soft Barefoot Dreams blanket, a placenta kit, and a cord collection kit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.