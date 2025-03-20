Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo recalls terrifying first-trimester scare after “bleeding everywhere”

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo has opened up about a frightening health complication during the early stages of her pregnancy. This situation left her bedridden and "bleeding everywhere" due to a rare subchorionic condition.

Ad

The former Miss Universe, 32, married San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey last June. The couple announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday, March 18, Culpo shared footage from December 12, 2024, when she was nine weeks pregnant, detailing her pregnancy struggles:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have been on bed rest since week two and before that I also had pneumonia so then I was sick also for two weeks. All in all I've truly been on bed rest for like four weeks," said Culpo in what she described as a "time capsule clip." She continued, "I got a subchorionic hematoma, which is basically a blood clot in my uterus and I was bleeding everywhere."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 - Source: Getty

According to the Cleveland Clinic, which Culpo referenced, a subchorionic hematoma occurs when blood collects under the chorion membrane during pregnancy. This membrane attaches a mother's uterine wall to her baby's amniotic sac.

Ad

Christian McCaffrey's wife's scary pregnancy journey

"Asteroid City" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival - Source: Getty

While most subchorionic hematomas resolve without causing pregnancy complications, the experience left Culpo physically and emotionally drained. She described the ordeal as "so exhausting" and added:

Ad

"Like two weeks of just not being able to move and then all of a sudden just like purging. It was like a lot. It was heavy."

After visiting her doctor, Culpo expressed relief at still detecting a heartbeat but faced strict limitations:

"He said 'You can't go anywhere. You can't travel.' Like truly staying in bed," she explained in the video.

Ad

Despite the challenging start, Culpo confirmed her pregnancy has since improved:

"I'm really grateful that everything is going well so far," she said.

Through tears, she offered words of encouragement to others experiencing similar difficulties:

"So anyone out there with a subchorionic hematoma or SCH as they call it, I hope this video will help you if you experience a lot of intense bleeding in your first trimester. It's not always the worst case that you're thinking."

Ad

Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have been sharing glimpses of their pregnancy journey on social media. According to E! Online's March 17 report, the couple recently embarked on what they called a "mom and dad road trip" through North Carolina and Tennessee with their toy Goldendoodle, Oliver.

The model, who previously underwent surgery for endometriosis in November 2020, has also been making predictions about their baby's sex. In a March 14 TikTok video, she analyzed various pregnancy symptoms. She notes that while she experiences more signs typically associated with carrying a girl, her intuition tells her she and Christian McCaffrey are expecting a son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.