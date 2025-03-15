  • home icon
PICS: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo shares sneak peek into romantic drive with 49ers star in Tennessee

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Mar 15, 2025 16:24 GMT
Christian McCaffrey Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo (Image via Getty)

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo went out on a romantic car ride with her husband just a few days after announcing her pregnancy. The couple are expecting their first child and making use of the best opportunity of the NFL offseason, they had some time together.

On Thursday, Culpo took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of her road trip in Tennessee. She was also accompanied by her dog Oliver on the trip. In one of the stories, she posted a signboard saying "Tennessee," while in another one, the 49ers player was driving while their dog was resting in his lap.

Still from Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo's Instagram story/@oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo also shared several pictures of her road trip. She also shared a selfie of caressing her budding baby bump while sitting with her husband, who was twinning with her in a matching black coat. In another snap, Culpo was seen sitting on a swing with all the beautiful mountains in the background.

Still from Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo's Instagram story/@oliviaculpo

In another funny Instagram story, the soon-to-be mother posted a picture of herself eating a burger, while in the caption, she wrote:

"I think it's safe to say it's time to retire these jeans."
Still from Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo's Instagram story/@oliviaculpo

The couple started dating around 2019, and they have been together since then. They finally tied the knot in June 2024, and this year, they are expecting their first child together.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia celebrates Kyle Juszczyk’s return to the 49ers

The NFL offseason continues to surprise fans, and unexpectedly, the 49ers, who earlier this week on March 11 shockingly released Kyle Juszczyk from the team, have re-signed him for two years on Saturday.

The NFL fullback returned to the team after signing a reported contract worth around $8 million (per NFL journalist Adam Schefter).

Kyle's wife, Kristin, cheered for her husband and shared a post on him, penning down an emotional caption. She expressed her gratitude for being with the 49ers for the last eight years and continuing the journey ahead.

49ers' Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, reshared Kristin Juszczyk's post on her Instagram story, reflecting joy on Kyle's return to the team.

"The best news ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," Culpo wrote.
Still from Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo's Instagram story/@oliviaculpo

Kyle Juszczyk has been playing for the 49ers since 2017, while McCaffrey joined in 2022.

