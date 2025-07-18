Jalen Ramsey drops 1-word reaction on T.J. Watt’s record-breaking $123,000,000 contract extension 

After weeks of negotiations, T.J. Watt finally agreed to a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to reports, the seven-time Pro Bowler has agreed to a three-year deal worth $123 million. With an annual average salary of $41 million, he is now the highest-paid defender in the NFL.

After Watt finalized his new deal, cornerback Jalen Ramsey dropped a one-word reaction. On X/Twitter, he shared a post about the linebacker while congratulating him on getting paid.

"LESGO," Ramsey wrote in the caption of the post.

Ramsey spent the past two seasons playing for the Miami Dolphins. However, last month, the Steelers acquired him and TE Jonnu Smith via a trade while giving away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers had acquired Watt in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. In eight seasons, he has played in 121 games while recording 462 total tackles, 108 sacks, 126 tackles for loss and 225 quarterback hits. The linebacker was named the Defensive Player of the Year during the 2021 season.

Throughout the offseason, the Steelers received widespread criticism for delaying a contract extension for their best defensive player. Ex-NFL star James Jones also opened up about the "disrespect" Watt faced during an episode of FS1's "The Facility."

"It's disrespectful man," Jones said. "If you don't have this boy, you don't have a lot of losing seasons because you have not hit on the quarterback play. You've been winning games strictly on defense. T.J. Watt has been the heart and soul of your team for the last six, seven years... (He) is getting disrespected right now, and what are the Pittsburgh Steelers doing?"

T.J. Watt's brother reacts to record-breaking contract extension

The linebacker's brother, former NFL star J.J. Watt, has been one of the most vocal supporters of him getting an extension from the Steelers. After 12 seasons, he retired in 2022 due to health complications.

Following his brother's $123 million deal, J.J. Watt had just three words for him on X:

"Earned. Deserved. Incredible."

The linebacker's presence in the backline will give Mike Tomlin and his team a sense of protection on the field. They also bolstered the offense this offseason by signing four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver DK Metcalf.

How do you think the Pittsburgh Steelers will fare next season? Can they break their playoff drought? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

