“T.J. Watt is getting disrespected”: James Jones rips Steelers for downplaying 7x Pro Bowl LB’s value after Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby's extensions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not yet concluded their contract negotiations with 7x Pro Bowler T.J. Watt. He is one of the key players on their defense and has been a part of the team since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Ad

While Watt awaits a new deal from the Steelers, other defensive players like Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett have signed new deals with their respective teams. Crosby agreed to a three-year extension worth $106.5 million with the Raiders. On the other hand, the Browns finalized a four-year deal worth $160 million with Garrett in March.

Former NFL star turned analyst James Jones is unhappy with the way the Steelers are handling T.J. Watt's contract situation. During an appearance on 'The Facility, he called the situation 'disrespectful' for the veteran linebacker.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's disrespectful man," Jones said. "We give Coach Tomlin a lot of credit for getting into the playoffs every year, right or not having a losing season, and we give him a lot credit for that. If you don't have this boy, you don't have a lot of losing seasons because you have not hit on the quarterback play.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You've been winning games strictly on defense. T.J. Watt has been the heart and soul of your team for the last six, seven years... Then you see Myles Garrett and you see Maxx Crosby get extensions, and you could argue that you colder than them dudes, and you could argue that you mean more to your team than them dudes...

Ad

"T.J. Watt is getting disrespected right now, and what are the Pittsburgh Steelers doing?... Now you're not paying T.J., like what are you trying to do? Well I'm just gonna let you know if 90 ain't there. scratch it all."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In eight seasons, Watt has played in 121 games for the Steelers. The 7x Pro Bowler has recorded a total of 462 tackles, 108 sacks, and 225 quarterback hits for the Steelers.

NFL insider shares his thoughts on the Jets acquiring T.J. Watt in a potential trade

Amid the contract standoff, the rumor mill has been churning about T.J. Watt being traded by the Steelers ahead of the 2025 season. One of the teams linked with the veteran linebacker is the New York Jets.

Ad

However, analyst John Middlekauf expressed his doubts about the Jets potentially landing the 7x Pro Bowler.

"If you're going to trade your best pass rusher, you're going to want one of the defensive lineman," Middlekauf said on Saturday's episode of '3 and Out'. "They're not giving you Jalen Carter, will they give you Jordan Davis? I mean that's not an apple for apple trade." (TS- 3:48)

Ad

The Steelers begin their training camp on July 31. Only time will tell if they can solve the situation surrounding their veteran linebacker before the preseason begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.