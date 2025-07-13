“It’s a minefield” - Mike Florio warns Steelers about quietly gauging T.J. Watt's trade value to pressure All-Pro LB amid growing contract standoff

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been locked in contractual negotiations throughout the offseason. The perennial All-Pro linebacker and Mike Tomlin's side are yet to come to terms on a bumper new extension ahead of the 2025 season.

The latest reports have Pittsburgh quietly inquiring about Watt's trade value, which certainly suggests the negotiations aren't going smoothly. NFL insider Mike Florio floated an idea for the Steelers when writing a July 12 piece on Pro Football Talk:

"If the (Pittsburgh) Steelers want to best frame that issue, they could give T.J. Watt permission to shop himself. The Cincinnati Bengals did it with Trey Hendrickson, who learned that there was no one who would satisfy both him and the Bengals."

However, Florio recognized the dangers of the Steelers reaching out to other teams, even if they are only seeking his value, rather than actually talking about trading him. This could potentially backfire, and as we often see in contract negotiations, small things become big, and what started as a preliminary check could become a reality.

"It’s a minefield, to be sure. The mere fact that the (Pittsburgh) Steelers apparently have tiptoed into it speaks to the gap between the two sides," Florio writes.

"In the end, the question becomes whether T.J. Watt will take or reject the best offer Pittsburgh makes before Week 1. He may want more than Myles Garrett’s $40 million per year deal. As mentioned on July 4, the Steelers seem to believe he won’t."

T.J. Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and he's looking to be paid accordingly. It's more of a pressing situation considering the bumper deal handed to his perennial Defensive Player of the Year rival, Myles Garrett.

Garrett initially demanded a trade out of Cleveland, but he eventually signed a $40 million per year contract that makes him the best-paid defensive player in the NFL. Equaling that total seems to be a minimum requirement for Watt's team before the 2025 campaign.

This isn't the first time the Browns have given players big contracts that change the landscape for negotiations around the league; It will be interesting to see if the Steelers can come to an agreement with their defensive talisman.

T.J. Watt’s contract situation looms large entering training camp

T.J. Watt has been a vital member of Mike Tomlin's side since the Steelers selected him with the 30th overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. He's led the league in forced fumbles twice since his debut campaign.

It's clear to everyone in the Pittsburgh front office that Watt might opt to skip training camp if his contract situation isn't sorted. Remember, the seven-time Pro Bowler skipped OTAs and held out from mandatory minicamp.

Furthermore, Watt's older brother, J.J. Watt, closed out his career on a different team despite being a legend with the Houston Texans, the team that drafted him into the league. While J.J. requested his release from Houston in 2021, and this is a different set of circumstances, there's a precedent not just in the NFL but in the Watt household for moving teams.

The Steelers have been active this offseason, adding DK Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, and Jonnu Smith. However, losing T.J. Watt due to an inability to strike a new deal would be a major blow to their postseason chances. Pittsburgh has a 1-10 record without Watt, underlining his importance for a team that always manages to go beyond .500.

