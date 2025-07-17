"Patriarchy doesn't just affect women" - Joy Taylor goes on rant over male "loneliness epidemic" in new podcast episode days after Fox firing

Joy Taylor was fired from Fox Sports this week and the fallout has not been quiet. Fox Sports did not renew her contract in July 2025, ending her run as co-host of "Speak" alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce. Her departure came amid a network-wide shakeup with multiple shows, including Breakfast Ball and The Facility also being canceled.
Just three days after losing her job, Joy spoke out in a teaser for an upcoming episode of her podcast "Two Personal." She called out men who create fake female AI bots to abuse online.
Joy also spoke about how many young men today feel lonely, unloved and are unable to live up to traditional ideas of being a “provider.”
"Are men okay? And I understand that there is this loneliness epidemic going on with men in society. One third of young men feel that no one will fall in love with them. Men feel like they can't fill the role of provider, so they're 16.3 times more likely to contemplate suicide," the former FS1 Analyst said.
She added that while patriarchy harms women, it also hurts men by making them feel like they can’t be emotional or caring. Joy challenged men to bring more to relationships than just money.
Antonio Brown trolled Joy Taylor in wake of her Fox Sports firing
Two days after Joy Taylor was fired from Fox Sports, ex-Pittsburgh Steelers star, Antonio Brown posted a photoshopped image of her face on a police officer’s body, allegedly a reference to Maegan Hall, the Tennessee cop who made headlines in 2023 for alleged workplace affairs.
Joy Taylor was named in a sexual assault and discrimination lawsuit filed by former Fox makeup artist Noushin Faraji. Faraji alleged Taylor told her to “get over it” after reporting misconduct by exec Charlie Dixon and mocked her accent. Taylor denied all allegations, calling them “devoid of merit” and took a two-week leave earlier this year.
In the latest development, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has expressed interest in recruiting her for his show Gil’s Arena.
