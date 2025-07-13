"You’re in nosebleeds" - Jake Ferguson claps back as Hanna Cavinder trolls his fiancée Haley for skipping Morgan Wallen concert over Dolphins jersey

Jake Ferguson wasn’t about to let the Miami Dolphins fandom go unchallenged in the Cavinder family. The Dallas Cowboys tight end clapped back at Hanna Cavinder after she took a lighthearted jab at his fiancée over team loyalty in a recent social media exchange.

Ferguson got engaged to Hanna's twin sister, Haley Cavinder, in April 2025. Since then, the trio has regularly shared glimpses of their lives online.

Their most recent exchange came Saturday, when Hanna posted photos of herself dressed in Dolphins attire at a concert for Morgan Wallen. She had another Dolphins jersey in her hand for her sister, who was not in attendance.

Jake Ferguson's comment on IG post

Hard Rock Stadium reposted the photo, which Hanna originally shared in her account. She commented under the post, “go fins .. sry @jakeferg84 ily.” Jake Ferguson was quick to reply in the comments: “You’re in nosebleeds this year,” ribbing Hanna for her choice of team colors.

Haley Cavinder defends Cowboys' stance

Haley Cavinder responded to her sister's latest provocation with unwavering support for Jake Ferguson's team.

In the photo posted by Hanna in her account, she had a text caption of the video which read: "POV my twin sister is a wag for the cowboys so she wouldn't put on the dolphins jersey"

Hanna captioned the post, "@haleycavinder looks so good here #football #miami @hardrockstadium @miamidolphins" to amplify the message.

Haley commented on the post, "It's not clocking to them that I'm standing on business @dallascowboys," according to College Football Network.

Haley's comment (ig)

Haley and Jake began their relationship in late 2023, leading up to their beachside engagement in Fort Myers, surrounded by family and friends. Their wedding plans have since become part of their social media storytelling, with Haley comparing the process to “playing another sport.”

On the field, Jake Ferguson has proven to be a steady target for Dallas, notching 761 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his 2023 Pro Bowl year. The fourth-round draft pick from Wisconsin in 2022 has become a cornerstone on the offense for the team.

The sisters concluded their college basketball careers with Miami after transferring from Fresno State, where they originally established their huge social media following.

