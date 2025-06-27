Watch: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder & Cowboys beau Jake Ferguson meet up with 49ers rival George Kittle & wife Claire at TEU

Jake Ferguson is getting cozy with the competition this offseason. The Cowboys star and his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, recently hung out with 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire.
Cavinder shared a clip with her one million Instagram followers on Friday of her and Ferguson shaking hands with the Kittles in their take on a recent TikTok trend.
In the video, the two couples are hanging out together at a bar, even though Ferguson's Cowboys and Kittle's 49ers are known rivals.
Cavinder and Ferguson have a lot in common with the Kittles. The men are both tight ends for their respective NFL teams, and the women both played college basketball.
Cavinder is coming off her final season of college basketball, during which she led Miami in scoring (18.2 ppg) and assists (4.7 apg). She added 6.5 rpg while shooting 46.2%, including 31.3% from beyond the arc.
Claire Kittle spent her college career at Iowa, where she played from 2012-16. She averaged 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game before a recurring knee injury ended her playing career during her senior season.
Feeguson and Kittle may be rivals on the field, but it seems they've found friendship this offseason, as have their basketball superstar partners.
Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson plan their wedding
Big things are in store for Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson. The athletic power couple is in the process of planning their wedding.
Ferguson popped the question in April, almost a year and a half after he started dating the former Miami basketball star. The couple posted photos from the proposal in a shared Instagram post.
"The easiest love," the Instagram caption read.
Ferguson proposed on a white-sand beach in Fort Myers, Florida, with friends and family in attendance. A floral background made for a picturesque scene.
Cavinder and Ferguson are now in wedding planning mode. Cavinder is known for her social media presence, and wedding planning has come as no exception. She's taking fans behind the scenes as she plans her big day.
Last month, the former Hurricanes baller shared the exciting news that she has found a wedding venue with her and twin Hanna's 4.6 million TikTok followers. Cavinder shared clips from her wedding search and said planning a wedding is like playing another sport.
"It's always crazy wedding planning and understanding it's literally like another sport," Cavinder said.
Cavinder and Ferguson are putting in the work to plan a perfect wedding.
49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.