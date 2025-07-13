Pat McAfee channels dad humor with 4-word message as daughter Mackenzie ‘chugs’ on balcony

Pat McAfee, former Indianapolis Colts punter turned sports media personality, recently shared a lighthearted glimpse into fatherhood that delighted fans.

In a photo originally posted by his wife, Samantha, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, was seen drinking from a bottle while Pat looks onto her with a smile.

“CHUG IT DAHN GIRL,” McAfee's caption said.

Pat McAfee's IG story as daughter Mackenzie ‘chugs’ on balcony

McAfee played eight seasons for the Colts before retiring in 2017 and establishing a high-profile career as a talk show host and ESPN analyst.

McAfee married Samantha in 2020 after a helicopter proposal in Hawaii. Outside her personal life, Samantha operates Fur The Brand, a charity dedicated to raising awareness about canine cancer and enabling pet owners to pay for treatment.

Meanwhile, Pat McAfee and Samantha are still strongly embracing their roots in Indianapolis. Pat played his entire NFL career, and Samantha has ties to the region.

Samantha returned to the Indianapolis 500 in May for the first time since her father's death.

"So after 35 years today will be a day of firsts. I know Bob will be there in whatever form he can. I will be longing for him in a physical form but will find comfort in being around people that get it. It will bring a smile to my face every Budweiser I see, I will feel his arms wrap around me as the flyover happens & I will remember his excitement of the roaring of the engines starting. I will hold my memories closer today," she wrote on IG on Sunday about the experience.

Pat McAfee prioritizes his daughter despite a demanding career

Mackenzie just turned two years old in May. Samantha marked the day with poignant posts regarding their journey as parents.

Samantha celebrated Pat McAfee's 38th birthday in May with a tribute paying tribute not just to his professional success but also to his dedication as a father and a husband. She called him the glue that keeps their family intact and thanked him for always being there for them.

"Mackenzie and I are so lucky you are ours," she posted on May 2.

"Cheers to 38, my love," she added.

Even with his busy schedule dealing with the media, McAfee has put a big emphasis on being home with family. In an Instagram post in May 2025, his wife mentioned that McAfee regularly cuts back on his travel schedule to be at home to share early mornings with Mackenzie.

