"I will be longing for him" - Pat McAfee’s wife Samantha gets overtly emotional returning to Indy 500 without her 'special friend'

Pat McAfee's wife, Samantha, penned down an emotional post on returning to watch the Indianapolis 500 without her father, who expired last year.

Ad

On Sunday, Samantha shared pictures over the years of watching the race with her father. She posted an adorable picture from her childhood sitting with her dad and a few others.

Samantha revealed that she had been going to the race with her dad since 1990. It was 35 years of “tradition, bonding, smelling burnt rubber, learning more about cars at a young age.” She wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So after 35 years today will be a day of firsts. I know Bob will be there in whatever form he can. I will be longing for him in a physical form but will find comfort in being around people that get it. It will bring a smile to my face every Budweiser I see, I will feel his arms wrap around me as the flyover happens & I will remember his excitement of the roaring of the engines starting. I will hold my memories closer today."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Samantha McAfee shared a close-knit bond with her father. In December 2024, she celebrated his 70th birthday. She posted a few pictures with her father from over the years and emotionally talked about her dad.

Ad

Samantha is from Indianapolis and has an emotional attachment to watching the race with her dad. Her husband, Pat McAfee, played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016.

Pat McAfee and his wife, Samantha, celebrate their daughter's second birthday

On May 5, Samantha and Pat McAfee shared a post on Instagram, celebrating the second birthday of their daughter, Mackenzie Lynn McAfee. The couple shared several pictures on the day.

Ad

Samantha wrote a message for the little girl. She wrote:

"It was 2 years ago today when I woke up Patrick in the most nonchalant way whispering “I think my water just broke.” Our sweet angel baby made her debut 2 weeks early 💕 Since that day our hearts have been stolen. … HAPPY BIRTHDAY MACKENZIE, your parents love the hell out of you."

Ad

Pat McAfee and Samantha have been together for a while. The couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their first child three years later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know