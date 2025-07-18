  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Adam Sandler praises Taylor Swift while reflecting on his "buddies" like relationship with Travis Kelce

Adam Sandler praises Taylor Swift while reflecting on his "buddies" like relationship with Travis Kelce

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 18, 2025 17:23 GMT
Adam Sandler praises Taylor Swift while reflecting on his bond with Travis Kelce (Image Credit: GETTY)
Adam Sandler praises Taylor Swift while reflecting on his bond with Travis Kelce (image credit: getty)

Travis Kelce has often been praised by his celebrity friends as a happy and funny individual. Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs star received compliments from Hollywood actor Adam Sandler. Entertainment Tonight released an exclusive interview with Sandler on Wednesday, where he talked about his impression of the tight end.

Ad

The "Happy Gilmore" actor started by talking about the friendly personality of Kelce. According to Sandler, Kelce reminded him of his high school friends and buddies he grew up with.

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," Sandler said. "He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

Sandler also talked about Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The actor reflected on all the times Swift met his family and how warm she was with them.

“Taylor is incredible," Sandler said. "Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm.”
Ad

Eric Stonestreet opened up about his true feelings on Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift

Page Six released an interview with "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet on Saturday. He talked about his feelings on Travis Kelce's ongoing romance with Taylor Swift. Having known the Chiefs tight end for a long time, Stonestreet found Kelce as the perfect boyfriend for the superstar singer.

Ad
"Travis is awesome," Stonestreet said. "I’ve known Travis for a long time, and I was so happy for him when they started dating because I know him. She deserves a great guy, and he’s a great guy."

Before Stonestreet and Adam Sandler, sportscaster Dan Patrick admitted to being a fan of Swift. Patrick said he enjoyed listening to Swift's songs during car rides to work and back home.

Ed Sheeran also recently confessed that it was Swift who sparked his love for the Tennessee Titans.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications