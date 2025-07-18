Adam Sandler praises Taylor Swift while reflecting on his "buddies" like relationship with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has often been praised by his celebrity friends as a happy and funny individual. Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs star received compliments from Hollywood actor Adam Sandler. Entertainment Tonight released an exclusive interview with Sandler on Wednesday, where he talked about his impression of the tight end.

The "Happy Gilmore" actor started by talking about the friendly personality of Kelce. According to Sandler, Kelce reminded him of his high school friends and buddies he grew up with.

"Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," Sandler said. "He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

Sandler also talked about Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The actor reflected on all the times Swift met his family and how warm she was with them.

“Taylor is incredible," Sandler said. "Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm.”

Eric Stonestreet opened up about his true feelings on Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift

Page Six released an interview with "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet on Saturday. He talked about his feelings on Travis Kelce's ongoing romance with Taylor Swift. Having known the Chiefs tight end for a long time, Stonestreet found Kelce as the perfect boyfriend for the superstar singer.

"Travis is awesome," Stonestreet said. "I’ve known Travis for a long time, and I was so happy for him when they started dating because I know him. She deserves a great guy, and he’s a great guy."

Before Stonestreet and Adam Sandler, sportscaster Dan Patrick admitted to being a fan of Swift. Patrick said he enjoyed listening to Swift's songs during car rides to work and back home.

Ed Sheeran also recently confessed that it was Swift who sparked his love for the Tennessee Titans.

