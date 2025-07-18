  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell jokingly flirts with Paige Bueckers in latest IG post

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell jokingly flirts with Paige Bueckers in latest IG post

By Prasen
Published Jul 18, 2025 22:31 GMT
Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell jokingly flirts with Paige Bueckers in latest IG post [IG/@zo.caswell &

Zo Caswell has been making the most of the NFL offseason with her fiancé, Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Caswell posted a fun snapshot with Gabriel and WNBA star Paige Bueckers.

Ad

In the story, Caswell playfully flirted with the Dallas Wings' star player.

She wrote in the caption, “ily @paigebeckers Sry @dilongabriel.”

Caswell wore a fitted beige top paired with Light blue distressed high-waisted denim shorts with frayed hems. She accessorized her look with a black shoulder bag, sunglasses hanging on her top and a wristwatch. Caswell completed her outfit with grey and white sneakers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Whereas the Browns' QB wore a plain white oversized T-shirt paired with light beige cargo pants. Dillon finished his look with white sneakers. On the other hand, Paige was styled in a black and light grey color-block designed zip-up hoodie paired with loose black athletic pants and black sneakers. See for yourself:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Dillon Gabriel&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Zo Caswell jokingly flirts with Paige Bueckers in latest IG post [IG/@zo.caswell]
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell jokingly flirts with Paige Bueckers in latest IG post [IG/@zo.caswell]

In another story posted by Caswell, Dillon Gabriel and Paige Bueckers were sitting on stage during a "What Drives Winning" talk. Caswell wrote a beautiful caption for Gabriel and Bueckers and mentioned them in her IG story.

Ad
“Watching these two speak together was such a treat 🤍@paigebeckers @dilongabriel.”

Also read: Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell poses in red swimwear during young couple's LA getaway

Zo Caswell cheers on Dillon Gabriel and shares glimpse of Terrance Ferguson's wedding

Caswell always cheers for the Browns' quarterback, whether on the field or social media. Gabriel's fiancée reshared a joint post on her IG story. The Oregon Ducks and the NFL’s official page initially shared the post on July 11, 2025. Caswell reshared the IG post with a 3-word message for her beau.

Ad
“My sweet boy 🥺.”
Zo Caswell cheers on Dillon Gabriel and shares glimpse of Terrance Ferguson&#039;s wedding [IG/@zo.caswell]
Zo Caswell cheers on Dillon Gabriel and shares glimpse of Terrance Ferguson's wedding [IG/@zo.caswell]

On Friday, Caswell shared a glimpse of Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson’s wedding. Ferguson married Sophia Michele on July 13 at Spruce Mountain Ranch, Larkspur, Colorado. Gabriel and Caswell both attended the wedding.

Ad
She wrote a two-word caption for her carousel post, “Wedding season🥳🫶🏼.”

Caswell wore a silky satin sage green halter-neck dress, paired with black strappy high heels and a gold watch. Gabriel, who is 24, wore a classic black suit with a white shirt and a light peach-colored tie. He finished his look with a white rose boutonnière and white sneakers.

Also read: Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell links up with Terrance Ferguson and Sophia Meyer hours before young couple's wedding day

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications