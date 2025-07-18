Zo Caswell has been making the most of the NFL offseason with her fiancé, Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Caswell posted a fun snapshot with Gabriel and WNBA star Paige Bueckers.In the story, Caswell playfully flirted with the Dallas Wings' star player.She wrote in the caption, “ily @paigebeckers Sry @dilongabriel.”Caswell wore a fitted beige top paired with Light blue distressed high-waisted denim shorts with frayed hems. She accessorized her look with a black shoulder bag, sunglasses hanging on her top and a wristwatch. Caswell completed her outfit with grey and white sneakers.Whereas the Browns' QB wore a plain white oversized T-shirt paired with light beige cargo pants. Dillon finished his look with white sneakers. On the other hand, Paige was styled in a black and light grey color-block designed zip-up hoodie paired with loose black athletic pants and black sneakers. See for yourself:Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell jokingly flirts with Paige Bueckers in latest IG post [IG/@zo.caswell]In another story posted by Caswell, Dillon Gabriel and Paige Bueckers were sitting on stage during a &quot;What Drives Winning&quot; talk. Caswell wrote a beautiful caption for Gabriel and Bueckers and mentioned them in her IG story.“Watching these two speak together was such a treat 🤍@paigebeckers @dilongabriel.”Also read: Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell poses in red swimwear during young couple's LA getawayZo Caswell cheers on Dillon Gabriel and shares glimpse of Terrance Ferguson's weddingCaswell always cheers for the Browns' quarterback, whether on the field or social media. Gabriel's fiancée reshared a joint post on her IG story. The Oregon Ducks and the NFL’s official page initially shared the post on July 11, 2025. Caswell reshared the IG post with a 3-word message for her beau.“My sweet boy 🥺.”Zo Caswell cheers on Dillon Gabriel and shares glimpse of Terrance Ferguson's wedding [IG/@zo.caswell]On Friday, Caswell shared a glimpse of Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson’s wedding. Ferguson married Sophia Michele on July 13 at Spruce Mountain Ranch, Larkspur, Colorado. Gabriel and Caswell both attended the wedding.She wrote a two-word caption for her carousel post, “Wedding season🥳🫶🏼.”Caswell wore a silky satin sage green halter-neck dress, paired with black strappy high heels and a gold watch. Gabriel, who is 24, wore a classic black suit with a white shirt and a light peach-colored tie. He finished his look with a white rose boutonnière and white sneakers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell links up with Terrance Ferguson and Sophia Meyer hours before young couple's wedding day