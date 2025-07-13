Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell links up with Terrance Ferguson and Sophia Meyer hours before young couple's wedding day

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and fiancée Zo Caswell celebrated his former college teammate Terrance Ferguson and Sophia Meyer's wedding day. Over the weekend, Caswell shared a glimpse of the big day.

In the first photo she posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Gabriel, Ferguson and Meyer could be seen swimming in a pool. In the caption, Zo Caswell shared that she and the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback had arrived in Denver, Colorado, for the wedding. Also sharing her excitement about the couple's big day.

"We're here!! Let's get you married! @terranceferguson @sophiameyer"-Caswell captioned the Instagram Story

Caswell and Gabriel celebrated their friend's wedding day by spending time together. (Credits @zo.caswell Instagram)

In the next series of photos she shared, she added a mirror selfie of herself and Dillon Gabriel dressed for the rehearsal dinner. In another photo, she showed a glimpse of the table setting.

"Rehearsal Dinner," she captioned a mirror selfie.

Zo Caswell shared additional photos of the wedding rehearsal dinner. (Credits @zo.caswell Instagram)

Zo Caswell wore a black and white printed dress while Dillon Gabriel chose gray pants and a white button-down shirt for his college teammates' rehearsal dinner. Caswell and Gabriel got engaged in 2024, just days after he made his debut with the Oregon Ducks.

Dillon Gabriel's Oregon teammate Terrance Ferguson is set to marry Sophia Meyer

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will kick off his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns in just a few weeks at his first training camp. Before that though, he and fiancée Zo Caswell celebrated his former Oregon Ducks teammate, tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Ferguson's soon-to-be wife, Sophia Meyer, reshared Zo Caswell's group photo from her Instagram Story. She also went on to share additional photos from the couple's rehearsal dinner on Saturday.

"The night before…💍🥰," Sophia Meyer captioned her carousel of photos.

Ferguson and Gabriel were teammates on the Oregon Ducks in 2024. Before the season started, Ferguson proposed to Sophia Meyer in a romantic proposal in Telluride, Colorado, in July 2024.

Terrance Ferguson was drafted in the second-round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams and is an additional weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

