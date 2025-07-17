"I'm not ashamed of it" - When ex-Vikings All-Pro Everson Griffen embraced being bipolar and vowed to advocate for mental health

When the spotlight fades and the stadium quiets, the battles many athletes face continue off the field. For former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, that fight has been deeply personal and now, increasingly public.

Once known for his explosive presence on the defensive line, Griffen has emerged over time as something far less common in pro sports: A vulnerable, vocal mental health advocate navigating the weight of a bipolar diagnosis.

After a mental health crisis at his home in December 2021, Griffen decided to publicly acknowledge his condition. He did not do so in a press conference or media exclusive, but in a candid Instagram post.

In his own words, the message described a years-long battle brought on by personal loss.

"It's true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health," Griffen said.

The post followed a crisis that unfolded over hours: A 911 call, a police response, and eventually, Everson Griffen voluntarily receiving medical care. The Vikings quickly placed him on the reserve list, and the organization confirmed he was in the hands of professionals.

Everson Griffen traced his mental health battle to his mother's death

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

Everson Griffen's mother's sudden passing left a wound. Though Griffen continued to perform at an elite level on the field, privately, he began slipping into what he later described as a “dark place.”

"I been running from it a long time. I'm not ashamed of it anymore," Griffen wrote. "It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife.

"I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers."

Griffen used social media in 2024 to open up after a roadside run-in with the police raised concerns about his well-being.

Rather than evade questions, he acknowledged his diagnosis publicly and offered advice to others, according to ESPN.

"The most incredible thing you can do is to listen to people who love you the most,” he said.

Griffen found himself under scrutiny again on Wednesday. A Delta flight en route to Minneapolis was diverted back to Chicago due to what the airline labeled “unruly behavior.”

Unlike past incidents, Everson Griffen immediately responded.

"I'm doing just fine. My behavior was not unruly at all. Why would they let me go,” he wrote on Instagram.

Multiple outlets reported that witnesses offered conflicting accounts, with some suggesting a confrontation began after he allegedly tried to smoke in the plane’s bathroom.

