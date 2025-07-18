Anthony Richardson injury: Colts get major update on QB's availability ahead of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts just got a huge boost ahead of training camp — Anthony Richardson is back. After dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder and missing the final weeks of offseason practice, Richardson is now believed to have fully recovered.

Ad

The former No. 4 pick has reportedly been throwing in Florida and looks ready to roll. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, the rest plan prescribed by the Colts’ medical team and confirmed by outside specialists has worked.

Richardson had surgery last season to repair an AC joint sprain and has since faced plenty of questions about durability. In 2024, he missed four games due to injuries and two more after a temporary benching. His completion percentage also dipped to a concerning 47.7%.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still, the Colts aren't handing out the starting gig to Richardson just yet. Veteran Daniel Jones remains in the mix for the QB1 job, and head coach Shane Steichen insists it's an open season in Indianapolis.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As training camp starts, all eyes will be on Richardson. If healthy, he’ll be looking to silence his doubters and reclaim his QB1 spot.

Also read: Anthony Richardson's Colts QB1 job in danger as Daniel Jones races ahead as potential starter: Insider

Ad

Colts training camp outlook ft. Anthony Richardson's return from injury

The Colts are rolling into training camp with one of the most confusing quarterback battles in the league — Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones. After missing minicamp, Richardson’s return will be the first domino to fall.

According to head coach Shane Steichen, if he’s ready to go, the Colts plan to ramp him up gradually. But after two seasons riddled with injuries and inconsistency, the expectations are murky. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones is no slouch. The former Giants starter inked a $14 million deal and has been splitting reps during OTAs.

Ad

If Richardson isn’t 100%, Jones could gain an early edge in the open competition. Steichen isn’t rushing a decision and will consider consistency the main factor before handing out the QB1 job.

Both quarterbacks will get their shot to shine in the red zone or two-minute drills. However, after two seasons of setbacks, Richardson’s availability, not his potential, dominates the headlines in Indy.

Also read: "Clearly not working out" - NFL analyst warns Anthony Richardson’s injury could mirror $2,000,000 ex-Cowboys QB's rapid career tumble

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.