Anthony Richardson's Colts QB1 job in danger as Daniel Jones races ahead as potential starter: Insider

The Indianapolis Colts added veteran Daniel Jones this offseason as competition for third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. Although many don't think highly of either quarterback as a starter, the former New York Giants star is the frontrunner to lead the Colts' offense next season.

Inidanapolis is unlikely to declare who will be its starter until the preseason. However, Richardson might have already conceded the QB1 role after flaring up a previous shoulder injury. It forced him to miss the last week of organized team activities and all of mandatory minicamp.

The former first-round pick could reportedly return in time to participate in training camp, but the Colts will probably limit his involvement.

According to Sports Illustrated analyst Albert Breer, Jones has gained a lot of ground in the race to start for Indianapolis. Even if Richardson returns for training camp, Breer thinks Jones would have already won the competition by then.

"Daniel Jones has had a really nice spring, by all accounts, in picking up Shane Steichen’s offense in Indy," Breer wrote on Monday. "Even if Anthony Richardson is cleared for the start of training camp, he may be chasing Jones for the Colts’ starting job."

The Colts have said that they will reduce Richardson's workload when he returns, and Jones already had at least two weeks this spring taking all first-team reps.

To regain some ground in the race, Richardson's best chance is to perform exceptionally well in training camp, particularly during joint practices and the preseason. Jones has reportedly been in good form this spring, so it's difficult not to see him as the frontrunner to start.

HC Shane Steichen is pleased with the job Daniel Jones has done this offseason

Daniel Jones took the first team reps over the majority of OTAs and the entirety of minicamp due to Anthony Richardson's injury.

Jones, who was signed this offseason to compete with Richardson, has benefited from the extra work and has likely won Shane Steichen's trust.

"Very pleased with what we got right now. He's been doing a hell of a job," Steichen said on Thursday, via CBS Sports.

"Really smart football player. Learned the offense very quickly. Making really good decisions out there through OTAs. Obviously want to carry that over to training camp, but he's done a really good job. Great command of the huddle, ultimate pro."

Steichen also clarified that he wants consistency from his QB1, and Jones has shown that he's the more consistent one.

