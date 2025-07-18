Quinshon Judkins suspension: Browns RB's legal troubles keep rookie unsigned as potential ban looms

Quinshon Judkins was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 36th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He has been expected to serve as a replacement for Nick Chubb, who departed for the Houston Texans this year.The rookie arrived in Cleveland with a bright outlook, but this has already become clouded with a potential suspension looming. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently gave a concerning update on the situation with training camp getting set to open. She did so from her personal X account.Cabot stated:&quot;Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and won't report to training camp today with the rest of the rookies.&quot;Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabotLINK#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and won't report to training camp today with the rest of the rookies. He's focusing more on his legal matter right now and so are the #Browns.The Browns have been in desperate need of adding playmakers to their offense, especially with Chubb's departure. They thought that they had found one early in the draft with Judkins, but Cabot's recent update is surely concerning. He has yet to sign his rookie contract in Cleveland and will apparently not be in attendance to open training camp.Judkins was recently arrested on potential charges of domestic violence and battery, according to SI. The way that the NFL front office works, he doesn't need to be convicted to be suspended. The accusations are enough for him to be potentially disciplined and this includes a possible suspension.Cabot also commented on this situation during a recent appearance on The Fan in Cleveland. She speculated what the NFL might do with Judkins amid the serious allegations.Cabot explained:&quot;When we hear and see what allegedly happened and the description in the police report, I really can't see how the NFL isn't going to suspend him.&quot;A suspension would obviously be a major hurdle for Judkins' rookie outlook, but maybe even more concerning for his future is the fact that he has yet to sign his rookie contract. This could theoretically mean that the Browns are waiting to see what happens with the legal matter before making a long-term commitment to him.Missing the opening of training camp could be the least of his worries, considering the severity of the allegations and how serious the Browns appear to be taking it. This eventful offseason for Quinshon Judkins has seen him go from one of the hyped rookies for his on-field upside to potentially an afterthought due to his off-the-field controversy.Browns RB outlook with Quinshon Judkins suspension potentially loomingQuinshon JudkinsThe Cleveland Browns moved on from Nick Chubb during the 2025 NFL offseason. He has been a star in their offensive system, so his production will need to be replaced on a team that already lacks consistent playmakers on this side of the ball.This situation is likely why the Browns used a second-round draft pick on Quinshon Judkins, despite having many holes on their roster that needed to be addressed. With the rookie potentially facing a suspension, and having yet to sign his contract in Cleveland, their plans for the position may have to be altered this year.Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. will return as the veterans on their roster for the upcoming season, but it's Dylan Sampson who has become an intriguing player to keep an eye on. The Browns drafted him this year in the fourth round to add depth to their running backs, but given the current circumstances, he could potentially have an opportunity at an unexpectedly elevated role.