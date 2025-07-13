"He’s still patting the ball" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders hits grind mode 6 days before Browns training camp kicks off 

Shedeur Sanders is in the news once more, but this time for the right reasons. As he prepares for his first NFL training camp with the Cleveland Browns, the rookie quarterback has received praise from fans for his focus.

Ad

Amid ongoing discussion regarding the starting quarterback position between Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, it is the former Colorado Buffalo who is garnering attention within the organization.

A short video showing Sanders honing his footwork and throwing techniques was posted on X by ESPN Cleveland on Saturday, and it has some fans buzzing. Let's take a look at the reactions of a few NFL fans to the video.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"No Browns QB is working harder than Sheduer! He’s the franchise QB," one fan commented.

"QB1 🔥 My Boy Been Grinding Non Stop All Summer Dawg," another fan said.

Another fan used the clip as an opportunity to note one part of Sanders’ game that needs to improve.

“He’s still patting the ball,” the fan said.

Many fans praised Sanders for the hard work he is putting in.

Ad

"Let's go, Grown! We respect your grind and the growth! It is time to show the world what we already know!!! You got this, @ShedeurSanders! Praying for you," another person commented.

"Good to see the young brother putting in work. Shows he’s truly dedicated to being a good QB! Can’t wait until this fall! #DawgPound," another fan added.

Ad

"Keep working! 😤," another fan said.

Sanders experienced what was arguably the most significant draft fall in history three months ago when the Browns took him in the fifth round of the draft, despite earlier projections as a first-round prospect. He is now putting a lot of effort into showing that he was worth more than a fifth-round draft pick.

Shedeur Sanders has been rumored as a trade possibility for the Browns

Shedeur Sanders was only selected by the Cleveland Browns in the draft in April, but there are already concerns about his future with the team. Although they are merely rumors, there have been some trade speculations about the rookie going into training camp.

Ad

Naturally, there is very little possibility that the Browns will cut ties with Sanders prior to the 2025 NFL regular season. However, some think he's the least favored of the four quarterbacks competing for the QB1 spot in Cleveland, considering two of the other competitors are veterans and the last one was picked higher in the draft.

Even though Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco are more likely to win the starting role this season, the Browns probably want to see which of their young quarterbacks can grow into a franchise quarterback at some point during the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.