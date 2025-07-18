4 months after death of pet dog Baloo, Kylie Kelce shares plans for bringing home a cat

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, announced the death of their pet dog Baloo in March. Four months later, the podcaster shared her plans to adopt a new pet: a cat.

However, Kylie and Jason have been on opposite sides when it comes to bringing home another pet. In Thursday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie revealed how the retired NFL center used a secret trick to convince their daughters not to adopt a cat.

"I have a constant battle with my husband going on about when the time will be when we are allowed to get a cat," Kylie said [Timestamp: 18:42]. "He doesn't care for cats and has told our kids they are poisonous."

Moving forward, Kylie explained how Jason had a pet cat at home growing up, which he "loved very much." He was "very impressed by her" because "she was bada*s and would catch birds in mid-air." But despite having a history of being a cat owner, Jason has been totally against bringing one into their home.

"He is convinced we don't need a cat. Regardless, we'll get a cat. We have a whole plan," Kylie further added. [18:42]

Kylie Kelce revealed unknown dating profile details of Jason Kelce

Fans widely know that Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, initially met on Tinder. However, only recently did Kylie share previously unknown details from the former NFL center's dating profile.

In June, she guest appeared on the "House of Maher" podcast to discuss her early dating experiences.

"It's funny. His bio was extremely sarcastic," Kylie said. "It was like, 'I want to have long conversations and talk about having babies' or something. Like, it was so sarcastic that I was like 'Yeah.' And then jokes on him, 'cause we did all of it.”

In another segment, Kylie reflected on her trip to the Paris 2024 Olympics with Jason Kelce. The podcaster admitted to having accidentally ignored Michael Phelps during her attendance at one of the events.

