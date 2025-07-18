  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 4 months after death of pet dog Baloo, Kylie Kelce shares plans for bringing home a cat

4 months after death of pet dog Baloo, Kylie Kelce shares plans for bringing home a cat

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:37 GMT
Kylie Kelce shares plans for bringing home a cat (Image Credit: Getty)
Kylie Kelce shares plans for bringing home a cat (Credit: Getty)

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, announced the death of their pet dog Baloo in March. Four months later, the podcaster shared her plans to adopt a new pet: a cat.

Ad

However, Kylie and Jason have been on opposite sides when it comes to bringing home another pet. In Thursday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie revealed how the retired NFL center used a secret trick to convince their daughters not to adopt a cat.

"I have a constant battle with my husband going on about when the time will be when we are allowed to get a cat," Kylie said [Timestamp: 18:42]. "He doesn't care for cats and has told our kids they are poisonous."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

Moving forward, Kylie explained how Jason had a pet cat at home growing up, which he "loved very much." He was "very impressed by her" because "she was bada*s and would catch birds in mid-air." But despite having a history of being a cat owner, Jason has been totally against bringing one into their home.

"He is convinced we don't need a cat. Regardless, we'll get a cat. We have a whole plan," Kylie further added. [18:42]
Ad

Kylie Kelce revealed unknown dating profile details of Jason Kelce

Fans widely know that Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, initially met on Tinder. However, only recently did Kylie share previously unknown details from the former NFL center's dating profile.

In June, she guest appeared on the "House of Maher" podcast to discuss her early dating experiences.

"It's funny. His bio was extremely sarcastic," Kylie said. "It was like, 'I want to have long conversations and talk about having babies' or something. Like, it was so sarcastic that I was like 'Yeah.' And then jokes on him, 'cause we did all of it.”
Ad

youtube-cover

In another segment, Kylie reflected on her trip to the Paris 2024 Olympics with Jason Kelce. The podcaster admitted to having accidentally ignored Michael Phelps during her attendance at one of the events.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications