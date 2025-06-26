Kylie Kelce recalls hilarious incident accidently ignoring Michael Phelps at Paris Olympics

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, traveled to Paris to attend the Olympics last year. Kylie Kelce recently reflected on her Olympics experience, recalling a hilarious incident where she accidentally ended up ignoring the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time, Michael Phelps.

Kylie Kelce appeared on the “House of Maher” podcast on Tuesday and discussed watching a “gymnastics” competition at the Olympics, where she saw “one of the cutest babies” in the stands. When the podcaster told Jason about the baby, the ex-NFL star confronted her about ignoring the person holding the child.

“And naturally my husband turns around and goes 'Are you joking?' I said, 'Why?' He said 'Michael Phelps is holding that baby.’ I was so distracted by the cute child and his cheeks. Like of course I know who he is. Very recognizable of course.” (Timestamp: 4.24)

Apart from watching gymnastics, Kylie and Jason Kelce also attended Team USA face Argentina in hockey. During an interview with the Associated Press later on, Jason talked about coming across the “opportunity to go” to Paris for the Olympics and using it for the best:

"When we found out that we were going to have an opportunity to go to this, the more we thought about it, we were like, 'Let's take advantage of it now that we can actually do it.”

Kylie Kelce revealed why she ‘swiped right’ on Jason Kelce on Tinder

Kylie and Jason Kelce met through Tinder, and in another segment of the podcast, Kylie claimed that it was the ex-Eagles center’s height that impressed her the most initially.

"He's 6-(foot)-3. But really, that's one of the reasons why I swiped right was because he had all these pictures with people next to him and I was like, ‘Hmm,’" Kylie said [Timestamp: 19:33].

Besides her initial dating days, Kylie also talked about her motherhood journey, mentioning that her mother-in-law Donna’s struggles raising Jason and Travis Kelce made her never regret not having her own sons.

