Kylie Kelce admits MIL Donna’s take on raising Travis and Jason Kelce made her not regret having only daughters

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, are parents to four daughters: Wyatt, Bennett, Finnley and Elliotte. Kylie Kelce doesn't regret not having sons and recently revealed a major reason behind it.

According to Kylie, it was her mother-in-law's motherhood experience raising Travis and Jason that made her feel grateful for having daughters. She talked about multiple aspects of her life, including motherhood, on Tuesday.

Kylie recalled a conversation she had with Donna Kelce after she gave birth to her third daughter, Bennett.

"There was one point when I had our third and my mother-in-law was like 'Yeah you know what, three girls still better than two boys,' " Kylie said (30:38), via "House of Maher."

Kylie also compared mornings of a family with all boys versus all girls.

‘There are mornings where we're sitting down to start our day eating a little bit of cereal," Kylie said. "And coloring and I'm like 'there's no fu***ng way boy houses do this. There's no way. We're already like WWE Smackdown."

Kylie Kelce shared a bold take on mother-in-law Donna Kelce's upcoming 'Traitors' appearance

Donna Kelce is all set to appear in season four of the reality show "The Traitors." However, Kylie Kelce went bold with her opinion on Donna's probability of losing in the reality TV show.

"I am not going to lie, though," Kylie said on Thursday (0:56), via the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "Her innocence and honesty is working against her or for her. Oh if she's a faithful, maybe it works for her. Oh, we're all on the edge of our seats. I'm excited. Come on, Donna, win it."

After discussing Donna's upcoming reality show appearance, Kylie also shared interesting details she learned about a fan's viral NSFW tattoo of her husband, Jason Kelce. Kylie previously shared a wild two-word reaction about it.

