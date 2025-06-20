Kylie Kelce goes bold about MIL Donna's "innocence and honesty" increasing risk of losing 'The Traitors'

Jason Kelce's mom Donna has been announced to be a part of the star cast of the upcoming season 4 of ‘The Traitors’. Apart from the fans of the Kelce family, Donna's daughter-in-law has equally been excited to see Donna Kelce show a different side of her personality at the Peacock reality show.

However, Kylie recently went bold about the possibility of Donna losing the reality show. In Thursday's episode of the 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, Kylie explained how her mother-in-law's "innocence and honesty" could turn out to be a negative thing for her.

"I am not going to lie, though. Her innocence and honesty is working against her or for her. Oh if she's a faithful, maybe it works for her," Kylie said. "Oh, we're all on the edge of our seats. I'm excited. Come on, Donna, win it." [Timestamp: 0:56]

Nevertheless, Kylie confessed to offering her "thousand percent" support to Donna and admitted to remaining "on the edge" of her seat throughout the show. Before Kylie, Jason and Travis Kelce went viral for their honest reaction to mom's upcoming appearance at 'The Traitors'.

As for the reality show, Donna Kelce will be competing against some popular reality show stars and gamers, including Johnny Weir, Lisa Rinna, Stephen Colletti, Dorinda Medley, and more. All the contestants will fight till the end to win a cash prize of a whopping $250,000.

Kylie Kelce recalled special Father's Day celebrations with husband Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie had no fancy Father's Day celebrations, as the couple kept it pretty simple. In last week's episode of her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, Kylie revealed how the couple went on a family date to Jason's favorite restaurant. Sharing more details about their family outing, Kylie said:

“I did, in fact, make a reservation for Father's Day at a restaurant that I do indeed love. The key is that Jason also loves it, so that's a win-win right there. I do very much endorse a parent trip, a child-free trip. We are not in the phase of life where we are able to do that at this very moment."

Before shedding light on Father's Day celebrations with Jason, Kylie Kelce went viral for her hilarious 2-word reaction to a fan's NSFW tattoo of the ex-Eagles center. Shortly after that, Kylie was seen shutting down fans' thirsty comments on Jason's stylish look for Cannes 2025.

