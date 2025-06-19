Jason Kelce's wife Kylie shuts down fans' comments who act 'little drool' over ex-NFL star's 'thirst traps'

Kylie Kelce has been quite possessive about her husband, Jason Kelce, especially when it comes to the ex-NFL star receiving thirsty comments from fans. After watching so many female fans commenting over Jason's "thirst traps," Kylie decided to finally call them out.

In Thursday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce clapped back at fans for "doing the little drool" around Jason's pictures. Showing her possessive side to the viewers, Kylie said:

"They’re saying things like how fine my husband is, or they would like a piece, or they’re doing the little drool emoji. Imma need you to sit down, put your tongues back in your mouth, and be respectful." [9:40]

While Kylie expressed her concerns about seeing fans 'drool' over her husband, the podcaster admitted:

"That man is a father to my children and also, agreed. If I were not trying to be an adult, I would also be commenting those things on my husband’s thirst traps, ‘cause the same. But that’s mine. That’s mine."

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, made an honest comment on 4th pregnancy experience

In almost every episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast that was released after her fourth baby Finnley's birth, Kylie made sure to include an element of her overall pregnancy experience in them. In episode 30, released three weeks ago, Kylie confessed to not finding pregnancy an enjoyable journey.

"I do think that there are a number of women who (appreciate) me having certain discussions on the podcast, being open to having discussions about my pregnancy experience," Kylie said. "That I’m super grateful to be able to get pregnant, but I do not enjoy being pregnant."

Kylie and Jason Kelce's parental responsibilities have just risen tremendously after their fourth child. Kylie said that she has struggled to help one of her daughters, who has shown no interest in adjusting to her newborn sibling.

Besides, the four daughters also received a special shout-out from their father, Jason Kelce, during his visit to Cannes, France.

