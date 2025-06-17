Jason Kelce gives shout-out to four daughters for cartoon-themed outfit at Cannes, France

The former NFL star Jason Kelce visited France on Monday to attend the Cannes Lions 2025 with brother Travis Kelce. The Kelce brothers made impressive fashion statements with their stylish outfits, especially the ex-Eagles center.

For his Cannes attendance, Jason Kelce wore a cartoon-themed ‘shirt and shorts’ set paired with his signature slippers. During his panel appearance with the "Amazon Port" later, Jason gave a special shout-out to his four daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley. Talking about how his daughters "appreciate" his Cannes looks, Jason said:

“It’s Father’s Day, so I figured I’d embrace my inner child. My girls would appreciate this outfit, for sure."

Almost a day before traveling to France, Jason Kelce celebrated Father's Day by enjoying a special family date at his favorite restaurant. During Thursday's episode of "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce revealed Father's Day plans with Jason.

“I did, in fact, make a reservation for Father's Day at a restaurant that I do indeed love," Kylie Kelce said. "The key is that Jason also loves it, so that's a win-win right there."

Moving forward in her statement, Kylie endorsed a "child-free trip." While the couple would love to sneak out on one, they "are not in the phase of life where" they can indeed enjoy "a parent trip." However, according to Kylie, it was last year that she and Jason enjoyed a "couple of child-free trips that were lovely.”

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie responds to rumors about being pregnant again

Jason Kelce has previously admitted to having pressed the brakes on family expansion after fourth daughter Finnley's birth. However, according to Kylie Kelce, she has no problem with having a fifth child. If anything, the podcaster has confessed to being "OK" about the fifth pregnancy.

Kylie shared her opinions on fifth pregnancy speculations during her guest appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in April.

"I’ve always said I wanted four kids [and] room for, like, one pleasant surprise," Kylie said. "If we had five kids, I’d be like, ‘OK, that’s enough. We need to stop.'"

Kylie Kelce has often talked about her struggles with her fourth pregnancy and recently shared some underrated tough experiences that went unnoticed. It also included parenting struggles, which got tougher after Finnley's birth. While most of her daughters love spending time with the newborn, Kylie said that one of her children has been "not interested" in their new sibling.

