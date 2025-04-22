Jason Kelce's wife Kylie hints at possibility of 5th baby with ex-NFL star

Even though it hasn't been a month since Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their first daughter, Finnley, fans have started to speculate about their plans for a fifth baby. Kylie talked about the possibility of a fourth child after battling through a tough fourth pregnancy during an episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on Monday.

Ad

Kylie revealed she always wanted to have four kids. However, she confessed to being "OK" with having five kids as well. However, she would definitely push the brakes on family expansion after the fifth kid.

"I’ve always said I wanted four kids [and] room for, like, one pleasant surprise. If we had five kids, I’d be like, ‘OK, that’s enough. We need to stop,'" Kylie said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kylie further recalled an incident when her daughter Bennett Kelce was six months old, and the podcaster had a moment when she felt she had four kids. Recalling that exact incident, Kylie said:

"When our third was probably like 6 months old, where I was like, maybe this is good? And then when she hit about a year and some change, I … had this moment of ‘Oh, I forgot one’ because I kept thinking like I forgot the baby. And then I’m like, ’[expletive] no. All my toddlers are here.' I had three kids.”

Ad

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opened up about 'cursing' in front of daughters

Kylie Kelce previously made it clear not to hold herself back from cussing in front of her daughters, an opinion for which she faced backlash from fans. However, in last month's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kylie shared a fresh take on "cursing" around daughters.

Ad

“We've talked a lot about cursing on this podcast," she said. "I curse in front of our kids and people were deeply offended by the fact that I curse in front of our kids. I had multiple conversations about it, like, I don't curse at my kids. My kids are little, but I don't put enough weight into these words."

Ad

Kylie understands the fact that her daughters would eventually be coming across the curse words and would hear them throughout their "lifetime". But she doesn't use those words to offend them or hurt them, but to "emphasize" the point she is making.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.