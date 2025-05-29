Jason Kelce's wife Kylie confesses being addicted to bad habit that she cannot get rid of post pregnancy

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie, has been going through her postpartum experience and recently returned to her podcasting duties after a month-long maternity leave. In the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast, she shared her postpartum journey.

Ad

Kylie confessed to being addicted to a "bad habit" surrounding her daughters, which she cannot get rid of. The podcaster revealed how she loves scrolling back in her "camera roll to see" old pictures of her daughters. Talking about the reason for hating this habit, Kylie said (Timestamp: 7:39):

"It's almost as bad as Googling on your fourth kid, when you start scrolling back in your camera roll to see what your other children were doing at this age. It's a bad idea. It's not a good idea. And I would like to stop doing it, but I can't. And I would like to stop doing it but I can't."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kylie Kelce's 4th pregnancy was a tough one for her, which also ended up changing her perspective on "being pregnant." During one of her podcast episodes from last month, Kylie confessed to "not enjoying being pregnant" but was extremely "grateful" to be fertile.

"I do think that there are a number of women," Kylie said, "who (appreciate) me having certain discussions on the podcast, being open to have discussions about my pregnancy experience ... that I’m super grateful to be able to get pregnant, but I do not enjoy being pregnant."

Ad

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, revealed her first post-labor meal

Kylie Kelce had a heavy meal after giving birth to Finnley in a tiring labor. During episode 17 of her "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast, Kelce talked about her labor experience and shared details about the heavy meal she had later.

"My first meal after giving birth was Bart's Bagels," Kylie said. "Pork roll, egg and cheese on [an] everything [bagel]. And oh my gosh, a pepperoni pizza bagel on a plain bagel, it was so good."

Ad

Ad

Moving forward in the podcast, Kylie appreciated her husband Jason Kelce's support throughout her labor, crowning the ex-NFL star as a "very well-versed support person." According to Kylie, Jason did a "great job getting water and ice" and was a perfect support to the podcaster.

Giving birth to her 4th daughter has brought significant changes for Kylie Kelce, who admitted to becoming a “germaphobe,” especially around Finnley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.