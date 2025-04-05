Kylie Kelce shares 'first meal' she savored after daughter Finnley's birth

On Sunday, the ex-NFL star Jason Kelce became a father for the fourth time when his wife, Kylie, gave birth to their daughter, Finnley. Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie kept fans updated about her different experiences and struggles. Recently, the podcaster reflected back on her labor day and the first meal she ate after giving birth to her newborn daughter.

In the latest episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, Kylie Kelce recapped her time at the hospital for her fourth baby's delivery. While talking about her hospital visit, Kylie shared savoring a heavy meal after dealing with tiring labor. Listing out all the things that she ate post-labor, Kylie said:

'My first meal after giving birth was Bart's Bagels. Pork roll, egg, and cheese on [an] everything [bagel]. And oh my gosh, a pepperoni pizza bagel on a plain bagel, it was so good. Jason and I split one, and the minute I bit into my half, I was like, ‘shit, I shouldn't have split it with him.' But I did. So good. I'm gonna get one of those tomorrow." [16:02]

Even though the labor was definitely a long and tiring experience, it turned less exhausting for Kylie, thanks to her husband Jason Kelce's "impressive" support in the delivery room. During another segment of the podcast, Kylie talked about how Jason took good care of her in the hospital and said:

"He's a very well-versed support person. He does a great job getting water and ice. He checks in with me on a regular basis. He's not, like, standing over me trying to figure out what he can do. He like, he does his thing. He checks in on me, and he holds my back up, which is so helpful for a crunch."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie praised ex-Eagles star for cutting umbilical cord right

Apart from lauding Jason Kelce for his incredible support, Kylie also praised the ex-Eagles star for his impressive ability to handle the pressure during labor. Kylie revealed that it was Jason who cut the umbilical cord and didn't let the pressure get a hold of him.

"Jason did cut the cord. When he cut the cord, it was as if he has cut three other cords because he went into that. He knew how difficult it was gonna be. If you know, you know. He just snip, snip, done. It was impressive," Kylie said. [15:00]

During the same podcast episode, Kylie Kelce also confirmed that the couple has decided to stop their family expansion after the fourth baby. As for the backlash she has received for naming her daughter Finnely, Kylie made it clear that she won't be entertaining any criticism or trolling.

