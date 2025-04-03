Kylie Kelce raves about Jason Kelce’s no-nonsense approach in delivery room

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie gave birth to their fourth daughter on Sunday. Two days after breaking the news of Finnley's birth, Kylie Kelce opened up about her experience with labor. On Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, she recalled her husband's "impressive" support in the delivery room.

Ad

Kylie revealed that it wasn't her doctor but Jason who cut her umbilical cord. She was surprised by how perfectly he cut it as if he had "cut three other cords."

"Jason did cut the cord," Kylie said (15:00) "When he cut the cord, it was as if he has cut three other cords because he went into that. He knew how difficult it was gonna be. If you know, you know. He just snip, snip, done. It was impressive."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Kylie also talked about Jason being her "well-versed" support in the delivery room. She claimed that Jason did a great job at taking care of many things, whether it was getting water and ice or being her mental support.

"He's a very well-versed support person," Kylie said. "He does a great job getting water and ice. He checks in with me on a regular basis. He's not, like, standing over me trying to figure out what he can do. He like he does his thing. He checks in on me, and he holds my back up, which is so helpful for a crunch."

Ad

Kylie complained about Jason Kelce not bringing an 'air mattress' to the hospital

While Kylie Kelce was impressed with the way Jason took care of everything during her time at the hospital, she complained about one thing. Kylie revealed being "very surprised" that the former Philadelphia Eagles center did not bring an air mattress with him to the hospital.

Ad

"Jason did not bring an air mattress," Kylie said on Thursday (10:40), via 'Not Gonna Lie.' "I was actually very surprised about that. But, he did bring his fan, and he didn't fan it on me. We are definitely regulars in labor and delivery to a point that we really, at this point, have regular nurses that we see, and I love it there. It's like a second home at this point."

Kylie had long prepared for labor day and previously revealed her birth plan for her fourth baby. The podcaster admitted that she used an epidural to make it a less painful experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.