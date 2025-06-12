"Excuse me?": Kylie Kelce stunned after fan gets NSFW Jason Kelce tattoo

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, was shocked after a fan of her husband got a unique tattoo of the Philadelphia Eagles' guard. It's been two years since the Super Bowl champion retired from the game amid a tumultuous 2023 season for the NFC East franchise, but fans still hold him to the highest standard.

The X account "BBQ Chiefs" shared two pictures showing the Jason Kelce tattoo one fan got, which turned a lot of heads on social media. The tattoo showed Kelce in a suggestive pose, with the player on his knee, with one hand on his head, another on his leg and an eagle head coming out of his crotch.

Kylie Kelce had a two-word reaction that may have summed up how the rest of the world felt about this piece.

"Excuse me???" she commented.

This is a unique design for a tattoo, and Kelce's reaction shows it was bold, to say the least. Jason Kelce has been making headlines in recent times, as he's come closer to Eagles fans after several months of tensions between the future Hall of Famer and his old fans.

Amid ups and downs in his relationship with Eagles fans, Kelce made a couple of meaningful moves that went a long way for the franchise. First, he represented the organization during the Spring League Meeting to advocate for the "tush push," which eventually helped the play stay unbanned after a 22-10 final vote.

More recently, his wife, Kylie, supported Jeff Lurie's Eagles Autism Foundation charity event, Team 62 at Ocean Drive, which celebrated its fifth year. The podcaster reshared a post about the event on social media.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opened up about "horrible" fourth-trimester struggles

Before being shocked by the Jason Kelce tattoo this fan got, Kylie Kelce discussed the fourth-trimester struggle on June 6. This period refers to the 12 weeks after her fourth child was born.

"The fourth trimester, when you have other children, I think, distracts you to some extent. It really doesn't allow you the time to think to yourself, 'I smell horrible right now.' Horrible," Kylie said (from 2:48). "And I’m sweating, but the house is cold. And I think this is a hot flash, but also, I'm starving, like the hungriest I've ever been."

The Kelce family got bigger on March 30, with the fourth daughter the couple brought to the world.

