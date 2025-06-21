"It is on a woman": Jason Kelce's wife Kylie learns two major details about fan's viral NSFW tattoo of ex-Eagles star

The Philadelphia Eagles have the most interesting fan base, and a fan went viral earlier this week for getting an NSFW tattoo of Jason Kelce. The tattoo got the attention of the ex-Eagles legend's wife, Kylie. However, the tattoo sparked Kylie's curiosity, and she investigated the backstory.

In episode 23 of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, released on Thursday, Kylie Kelce revealed two major details she learned about the NSFW fan tattoo of her husband Jason. The first detail, according to Kylie, was that the tattoo wasn't fresh, but apparently quite old. In fact, it has been "in existence for the last two years." As for the second detail, Kylie explained:

"The other thing I have learned is that it is on a woman and that she lost a bet. She's actually a Giants fan who lost a bet with her husband, and her husband is an Eagles fan." [Timestamp: 7:40]

Kylie revealed how the fan and her husband often "do bets like this all the time," so she might indeed have "a lot of tattoos." Interestingly, a similar tattoo of Travis Kelce also recently popped up on social media, to which Jason reacted with a hilarious 4-word message.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie lashed out at fans for thirsty comments on ex-NFL star

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce visited France to attend Cannes in a stylish cartoon-themed outfit. Jason's special looks went viral on social media, attracting a lot of female attention and thirsty comments from them.

Kylie, who had enough of the fans commenting on Jason's "thirst traps," decided to shut them down. In another segment of the aforementioned podcast episode, Kylie called out those fans and said:

"They’re saying things like how fine my husband is, or they would like a piece, or they’re doing the little drool emoji. Imma need you to sit down, put your tongues back in your mouth, and be respectful."

Apart from talking about Jason's NSFW fan tattoo and calling out fans for their thirsty comments on him, Kylie Kelce talked about her honest reaction to mother-in-law Donna's upcoming participation in 'The Traitors' reality show. Kylie went bold with her opinion on why Donna's "innocence and honesty" could increase her chances of losing the reality show.

