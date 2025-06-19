Jason Kelce sends 4-word message as Travis Kelce’s “Pin-Up" tattoo makes way on Instagram

Jason Kelce and his younger brother Travis discuss all kinds of topics on their podcast New Heights, from the usual football analysis to more offbeat things like pop culture.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode, the two reacted to a fan getting a tattoo of the former Philadelphia Eagles center with only an eagle's head covering his genitals. They wondered what a "Travis Kelce version" would look like:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Once the image emerged of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end naked with only the team's "arrowhead" logo covering his genitals, Jason Kelce said in the comments section:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Stop this madness now"

Jason Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce tattoo

Jason Kelce discusses origins and significance of New Heights podcast

New Heights can be argued to have become one of the most popular and influential podcasts in the history of sports, giving fans unfiltered insight into what is in Travis and Jason Kelce's minds. However, back when the show was beginning, outspokenness during a sports season was not something that listeners wanted to hear.

Ad

The one-time Super Bowl champion shared some more insight into the podcast's origins during last week's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. According to him, they were inspired by Draymond Green, Taylor Lewan, and Will Compton, who all started hosting podcasts while still active players.

However, something was trying to hold them back as they pondered how people would perceive their in-season rambles:

"If you're doing it while you're playing, when you're winning, it's the best thing in the world. Answering questions and having to be entertaining while you're losing, people are like, ‘Why doesn't this dude just focus on football right now?’"

Ad

Still, it proved to be a massive success - something that Kelce can be proud of:

“Before, everything you said was always framed through a beat writer, an ESPN analyst, whoever. Now, we get to avoid all of that and have a direct connection with the fans, and it just felt like it was a much more authentic view of what we were trying to say.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

A recent example of the show directly influencing the NFL was when the brothers' comments on the "Tush Push" reached league officials, eventually contributing to the failure of a petition to ban the play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title