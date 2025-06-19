Jason Kelce sends 4-word message as Travis Kelce’s “Pin-Up" tattoo makes way on Instagram

Jason Kelce and his younger brother Travis discuss all kinds of topics on their podcast New Heights, from the usual football analysis to more offbeat things like pop culture.
On Wednesday's episode, the two reacted to a fan getting a tattoo of the former Philadelphia Eagles center with only an eagle's head covering his genitals. They wondered what a "Travis Kelce version" would look like:
Once the image emerged of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end naked with only the team's "arrowhead" logo covering his genitals, Jason Kelce said in the comments section:
"Stop this madness now"
Jason Kelce discusses origins and significance of New Heights podcast
New Heights can be argued to have become one of the most popular and influential podcasts in the history of sports, giving fans unfiltered insight into what is in Travis and Jason Kelce's minds. However, back when the show was beginning, outspokenness during a sports season was not something that listeners wanted to hear.
The one-time Super Bowl champion shared some more insight into the podcast's origins during last week's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. According to him, they were inspired by Draymond Green, Taylor Lewan, and Will Compton, who all started hosting podcasts while still active players.
However, something was trying to hold them back as they pondered how people would perceive their in-season rambles:
"If you're doing it while you're playing, when you're winning, it's the best thing in the world. Answering questions and having to be entertaining while you're losing, people are like, ‘Why doesn't this dude just focus on football right now?’"
Still, it proved to be a massive success - something that Kelce can be proud of:
“Before, everything you said was always framed through a beat writer, an ESPN analyst, whoever. Now, we get to avoid all of that and have a direct connection with the fans, and it just felt like it was a much more authentic view of what we were trying to say.”
A recent example of the show directly influencing the NFL was when the brothers' comments on the "Tush Push" reached league officials, eventually contributing to the failure of a petition to ban the play.
