Jason Kelce shares wife Kylie’s unfiltered reaction to fan’s wild NSFW tattoo of Eagles legend

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, isn't impressed with a recent tattoo that was created depicting her husband. Last week, a tattoo artist went viral after revealing a custom tattoo for a football fan.

The tattoo featured Jason Kelce in a "not suitable for work" pose along with the Philadelphia Eagles logo. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason told his younger brother Travis Kelce about Kylie's reaction to the tattoo art, and how she even find out the female fan's name.

Jason: "Kylie told me it was a woman and her name was Lauren. Kylie's got. Kylie's all over this. She was like, the f*** is this?"

Travis: "Yeah, she wants to see pin up Jason herself."

Jason: "One night, should I roll into the bedroom like this, throw on the elbow, my game socks, my elbow pads, go to the facilities and get my hands and wrists, wrist tape, put the gloves on?" (Timestamp: 4:33).

Jason and Travis Kelce then joked that the former Philadelphia Eagles center should recreate the "pin-up" pose depicted in the fan's tattoo.

Jason Kelce inspired tattoo was the result of a lost bet

The tattoo depicting Jason Kelce as a 'pin-up' model — complete with the Philadelphia Eagles logo — went viral last week. Earlier this week, the NFL fan who got the tattoo spoke to TMZ Sports and shared the backstory which led to the tattoo.

The fan, Lauren Philpot, revealed that she is actually a fan of the New York Giants, the NFC East rival of the Philadelphia Eagles. Philpot explained that she lost a bet to her husband in the 2022-23 NFL season and that, as a result, she had to get the tattoo. She also said she doesn't have any regrets about getting the tattoo.

“This is who I am as a person, a bet is a bet. If I get it covered up, I still went through with it. No, I don’t care. It’s a funny story. It’s something that my husband and I like to do,” Lauren Philpot told TMZ Sports

When photos of the tattoo circulated on social media last week, Jason Kelce reshared the image and questioned whether he should be flattered or insulted. Eventually, he decided he was flattered that someone would take the time and effort to get the tattoo.

