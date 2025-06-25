"He had all these pictures": Kylie Kelce shares least-known Tinder profile details of Jason Kelce

While it has been public knowledge that Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, met for the first time through Tinder, the couple has maintained privacy about the details of their dating app profile over the years. However, Kylie spilled more beans on why she swiped right on Jason's Tinder profile on Tuesday.

On the "House of Maher" podcast starring Kylie, she opened up about not regretting having all daughters. Additionally, she mentioned that the ex-Philadelphia Eagles center's height was a factor in her decision to date Jason.

"He's 6-(foot)-3," Kylie said (Timestamp: 19:33). "But really, that's one of the reasons why I swiped right was because he had all these pictures with people next to him and I was like, ‘Hmm.’"

Kylie also revealed details about Jason's Tinder profile, including a tone that impressed the podcaster:

"It's funny. His bio was extremely sarcastic," Kylie added. "It was like, 'I want to have long conversations and talk about having babies' or something. Like, it was so sarcastic that I was like 'Yeah.' And then jokes on him, 'cause we did all of it.”

It wasn't the first time that Kylie talked about her dating days with Jason Kelce.

In one of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast episodes, Kylie said that Jason was the first person she "met up in person" from Tinder. The podcaster has shared a 10-year marriage with the now-former NFL star.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie recalled wanting to 'roast the sh*t out of' ex-NFL star on first date

Kylie Kelce opened up about her intentions behind meeting Jason Kelce for the first time on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in February.

“His bio ... was some sarcastic-a*s, like, 'I'm here to make an emotional connection; I want to have long talks about having babies' and something else. I'm like, 'You're such a dumba**, and I can't wait to roast the sh*t out of you.'”

After going public with their relationship in 2015, Jason Kelce and Kylie married in April 2018. The couple became parents to four daughters, with Finnley being the youngest. Kylie gave birth to Finnley in April and later opened up about the hidden side of her pregnancy struggles.

