“I do not enjoy being pregnant” – Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie gets brutally honest about motherhood

Former Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, on March 30. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with a sweet photo of baby Finnley wrapped in a cozy blanket, cuddling with her parents. Kylie added a fun caption:
“Whoop, there she is!”
On Monday, Kylie opened up about what pregnancy and life as a mom really feel like. In a clip from her podcast "Not Gonna Lie," the 33-year-old said she feels lucky to be able to have children, but she doesn’t enjoy being pregnant
"I do think that there are a number of women, who [appreciate] me having certain discussions on the podcast, being open to have discussions about my pregnancy experience ... that I’m super grateful to be able to get pregnant, but I do not enjoy being pregnant," she said.
The Kelces announced Kylie’s pregnancy back in November with a funny family photo showing the girls wearing “big sister” sweaters.
Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opens up about postpartum depression and mom guilt
For Jason Kelce's wife, life with four young daughters is busy, loud and full of love — but also really hard sometimes.
In the same podcast episode, Kylie spoke about what many moms feel after giving birth but are too afraid to say. She shared that it’s normal to feel sad, angry or anxious, even while being happy and thankful for having a baby.
"You can have these anxious moments, you can have this rage...but you can still love your child and be happy that your child," she said.
Finnley, the latest addition to the Kelce family, is the youngest of four sisters. Her big sisters are Wyatt, 5; Elliotte, 4; and Bennett, who just turned 2.
