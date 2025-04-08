  • home icon
“I do not enjoy being pregnant” – Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie gets brutally honest about motherhood

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 08, 2025 23:57 GMT
"I do not enjoy being pregnant" – Jason Kelce's wife Kylie gets brutally honest about motherhood
"I do not enjoy being pregnant" – Jason Kelce's wife Kylie gets brutally honest about motherhood

Former Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, on March 30. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with a sweet photo of baby Finnley wrapped in a cozy blanket, cuddling with her parents. Kylie added a fun caption:

“Whoop, there she is!”
On Monday, Kylie opened up about what pregnancy and life as a mom really feel like. In a clip from her podcast "Not Gonna Lie," the 33-year-old said she feels lucky to be able to have children, but she doesn’t enjoy being pregnant

"I do think that there are a number of women, who [appreciate] me having certain discussions on the podcast, being open to have discussions about my pregnancy experience ... that I’m super grateful to be able to get pregnant, but I do not enjoy being pregnant," she said.
The Kelces announced Kylie’s pregnancy back in November with a funny family photo showing the girls wearing “big sister” sweaters.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opens up about postpartum depression and mom guilt

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce at Kelce Documentary Premiere - Source: Getty
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce at Kelce Documentary Premiere - Source: Getty

For Jason Kelce's wife, life with four young daughters is busy, loud and full of love — but also really hard sometimes.

In the same podcast episode, Kylie spoke about what many moms feel after giving birth but are too afraid to say. She shared that it’s normal to feel sad, angry or anxious, even while being happy and thankful for having a baby.

"You can have these anxious moments, you can have this rage...but you can still love your child and be happy that your child," she said.

Finnley, the latest addition to the Kelce family, is the youngest of four sisters. Her big sisters are Wyatt, 5; Elliotte, 4; and Bennett, who just turned 2.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
