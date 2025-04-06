“Your sole responsibility is not your child” - Jason Kelce's wife Kylie gets 100% real about motherhood following baby no. 4

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie has been quite vocal about sharing her opinions on topics related to pregnancy, whether it's about C-sections or post-labor care. Kylie gave fans a good look at her post-pregnancy experience in the latest episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

On Sunday, the NGL’s Instagram account shared an outtake part of Thursday's episode, in which Kylie can be seen talking about the importance of self-care. Kylie emphasized the fact that self-care is an important element of parenting and said:

“Your sole responsibility is not taking care of your child. Because if you can’t take care of yourself, how are you taking care of anyone else? Right?”

Another thing that Kylie Kelce talked about in the aforementioned episode was her reactions to some of the suggestions she received from new moms. The podcaster bashed one piece of advice that tells a new mom to sleep while the baby's sleeping, claiming to have found it “f***ing absurd.”

“Do you know what you're supposed to do when the baby's sleeping? Watch them sleep, of course. ... I'm kidding. But really, that is one of the most asinine pieces of advice that people give to new moms. It's not realistic.” [20:54]

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie reflects on pre-labor struggles

Even though it was Kylie Kelce’s fourth time dealing with labor, it turned out to be a struggle-filled experience for the podcaster. In another segment of the podcast, Kylie reflected on her labor journey and talked about all the things she did for the child to "come out naturally.”

Listing out pre-labor practices she performed, Kylie said:

"I tried everything to get this child to come out naturally, and it wasn't going to happen cuz when I showed up at the hospital after two weeks of being one cm dilated. Guess how dilated I was? That's right, one cm."

According to Kylie, nothing worked well for her, making her feel “so mad”. However, Kylie soon realized that the “baby’s going to do what baby wants to do”. Thus, she went through the process and ended up giving a safe birth to daughter Finnley.

