Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie shares her all-time favorite marriage tip after couple's 10 years together

Kylie and Jason Kelce met in 2014 after they matched on the Tinder dating app. The couple got married in 2017 and recently welcomed their fourth daughter.

With over 10 years together, Kylie Kelce gave her take on what makes a successful marriage in this week's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. She said that while she loves her children and family, she feels that when one gets married and commits to their partner, they are choosing them. Unlike other family members, a partner is the only person one chooses.

"When people say, ‘What is the best marriage advice you've ever gotten?’ I always say that your spouse because at the end of the day, I truly believe you chose your spouse," Kylie said on Thursday (37:55). "You chose to love them, you chose to let them love you. And you chose to build a life together. And so at the end of the day, and it's no knock on my kids, I love my kids with my whole heart and I always will. But I chose my husband. I didn't choose my kids. I got what I got with my kids and I love them as much as I could ever love another being."

The former Philadelphia Eagles center's wife also said that she and Jason continue to date each other and grow together.

"But I chose my husband," Kylie said. "The same way that I love my parents. I love my sister. They're my family. I got what I got. They're my family. My husband I picked. So it's one of those things where I'm like I'm going to keep picking you by continuing to date you and appreciate you.

"And I think that over the 10 years that we've known each other we've seen a growth in each other that like you can only appreciate if you're still like actively investing in your relationship engaging with that person and then like being able to appreciate the changes and growth that you guys have made, both together and independently."

Kylie isn't one to hold back on her feelings about life and family, a reason why she uses her podcast as a platform to discuss those topics.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie isn't a fan of 'push presents'

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley Anne, on March 30. Kylie Kelce didn't miss any time after welcoming her as she jumped right back on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.

She spoke about her postpartum journey and how she isn't a fan of a "push present," a gift given to the new mom from the father of the baby. She added that she and Jason opted for a special meal instead.

"I am not necessarily a fan of a push present," Kylie said on Tuesday. "I think it’s very sweet to do a little postpartum meal like that sushi platter. Jason did try to get me sushi yesterday when we came home but our favorite sushi spot was not open yesterday. So we’re probably going to do it today or tomorrow. Oh I forgot about that, that’s exciting."

Jason and Kylie are also parents to daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

