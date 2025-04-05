Jalen Brunson's wife endorses Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce's wisdom for new moms after welcoming fourth baby

Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali Brunson, also experiences motherhood, like Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce. It is only understandable that two recent mothers share a common motherhood experience. On Friday, Brunson reposted Kelce's "dos and don'ts" for people when they talk to a new mother.

Earlier this week, Kylie and Jason welcomed their fourth child, their daughter Finnley 'Finn' Anne Kelce. On Friday's "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," the wife of the former NFL star made sure that people knew the rules before they either held the baby or even talked to her about parenthood.

Kelce gave a short guide to what people should or should not say to a woman who has just welcomed a new baby.

"Please don't say anything about her weight or her looks in general," Kelce said. "Chances are she is probably not sleeping very much, and quite frankly, her body just builds another human. Your input is fu**ing irrelevant.

"Do as if you could do anything to help. Bring over some food. Offer to babysit the older children."

Kelce also suggested that people shouldn't nag the new mother by asking if she would have another baby. She even went on to say that a new mother's body is not ready for any physical relationship with her partner.

In another piece of advice, she suggested that people wash their hands before holding the baby.

"Do wash you hands and don't kiss the damn baby... I don't want you germs on this child. She itty bitty. Your germs [are] big cut it out," Kelce added.

Kelce also warned the visitors or the family members not to kiss the baby. She said that people should only touch the newborn baby on "piggies" and that, too, only after they have washed their hands with soap in hot water for 20 seconds.

She also asked people to refrain from saying anything about breastfeeding to the new mom.

In agreement with Kelce, Jalen Brunson's wife posted a screenshot of the podcast on her Instagram story on Friday and urged people to listen to the former NFL star's wife.

"19:30 min - 25:00 min, please & thank you," Brunson wrote.

[Credit: IG/@alibrunson11]

Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali Brunson, supports her husband with daughter Jordyn

Jalen Brunson and his wife, Ali Brunson, welcomed their first baby in July. The New York Knicks star broke the news to his fans through a social media post.

Months later, when Brunson made his second All-Star selection, his wife came dressed as his biggest supporter, and accompanying her was their then-six-month-old daughter, Jordyn James Brunson.

On Feb. 19, the mother-daughter duo arrived wearing attires featuring Brunson's Knicks jersey.

Jalen and Ali Brunson have been together since high school and married in July 2023.

