Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Marks Brunson drops heartfelt 5-word reaction to baby Jordyn rocking onesie of dad's high school jersey

Jalen Brunson and his wife Ali Brunson have been together since they were in Adlai E. Stevenson High School. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Ali posted a picture of her daughter Jordyn James Brunson rocking Jalen's high school #15 jersey during the All-Star Break.

She reposted a post that she made on her Instagram handle on her IG story and captioned the post with a five-word reaction.

"full circle moment iykyk vibes," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@alibrunson11]

In the original IG post, Ali posted a series of family pictures with her daughter and New York Knicks star on her IG handle. While Jalen Brunson appeared in his All-Star Game jersey, Ali and Jordyn appeared in custom-made clothes.

Ali appeared in an oversized denim jacket with a picture of Brunson on the back. In another picture, Jalen Brunson held his daughter who also rocked a denim jacket showing a picture of her father in Knicks jersey.

Jalen and Ali Brunson have been dating since they were in high school. In September 2022, Brunson proposed to Ali on the basketball court of their high school gym. In less than a year, they got married on July 29, 2023

Exactly two days after their first marriage anniversary, the Brunsons welcomed their daughter Jordyn on July 31, 2024.

According to People, Ali Brunson works as a physical therapist. She worked both in Chicago and Texas before she obtained her license as a physical therapist. She received her doctorate in physical therapy from Northwestern University.

Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Brunson gets emotional on his second All-Star selection

Jalen Brunson made his second All-Star selection and second season in a row. He made the selection last year after an impressive regular season averaging over 28 points through the season. The Knicks star's wife got emotional over her husband's consecutive selection.

Ali reposted a post by @nba on her Instagram story that announced Brunson's inclusion in the All-Star Game as a starter. Ali captioned the post with a series of "face holding back tears" emojis.

[Credit: IG/@alibrunson11]

While the Knicks star's scoring numbers have decreased, his numbers in other categories have also changed for good. The Knicks star's assists numbers and effective field goal percentage have increased since the last season.

This season, Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. The Knicks star is also shooting 49.1% from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line. Behind Brunson's stellar season, the Knicks are currently 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-20 record.

