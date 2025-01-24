Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Brunson drops emotional reaction as Knicks guard debuts as NBA All-Star starter

Jalen Brunson has been rewarded for his exceptional performance during the first half of the 2024-2025 season. The New York Knicks guard will be starting in the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco and his wife, Ali, cannot contain her happiness after learning the news.

Among the many New York fans, Ali Brunson was also excited after the 6-foot-2 guard was selected to make his second career All-Star appearance and first as a starter. She reacted to the news by sharing @nba and @nbaallstar’s post on her Instagram Story.

While Ali didn’t caption her social media activity, she communicated her emotions clearly by adding multiple emojis.

Credits: Instagram (@alibrunson11)

Brunson was trailing LaMelo Ball, Donovan Mitchell (also a starter) and Damian Lillard in the third fan voting returns. Hence, his selection as a starter does come as a bit of a surprise. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't earned the nod.

Through 44 games this campaign, the former Villanova Wildcat has averaged 26 points and a career-high 7.3 assists per game. His contributions have had a huge impact on winning, as the Knicks sit third in the East, only 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics.

Ali kept endorsing Jalen Brunson to be an All-Star

Jalen Brunson's performances guaranteed his spot as an All-Star, whether as a starter or a reserve. However, Ali Brunson played a crucial role in ensuring her husband made his second-ever All-Star Team.

The 29-year-old did so by campaigning for Brunson. Two weeks before the results came out, Ali encouraged her followers to vote for her husband as frequently as possible.

“vote everyday,” Ali captioned her Instagram Story.

Credits: Instagram (@alibrunson11)

Fans can expect Ali to continue cheering and hyping her husband as the season progresses. Given the New York team's current performance, all the praise seems justified.

With fellow All-Star starter Karl-Anthony Towns by his side, Brunson is on track to lead the Knicks to their third consecutive regular-season finish of #3 or higher in the Eastern Conference.

